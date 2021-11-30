Cellphone texts become center of murder trial of former Henry County investigator

Wade said he got a search warrant and went back to Morse’s house to see if the code Fitzgerald game him would open the lock, and it did.

Wade had recorded himself opening the lock, and the video of that was played on the large monitor in the courtroom.

Wade said he also saw that a security camera near the door was not plugged in to the nearby receptacle.

Morse’s attorney, Michael McPheeters, asked Wade what he knew about the affair between Morse and Fitzgerald and asked if he was familiar with Fitzgerald’s mood swings.

“They said they had been seeing each other since December 2019 and she could become hostile if he didn’t do what she wanted,” said Wade. “She threatened to expose the relationship.

“She was capable of being very upset.”

By comparison, Wade said, Morse was “always very calm.”

Wade testified that Morse had told him that Fitzgerald didn’t have the code to the lock and had never been in his house, but when asked a second time, Wade confirmed that Fitzgerald “was the source for the lock’s code” when he obtained the search warrant to see if the code worked.

