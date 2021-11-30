Cellphone texts become center of murder trial of former Henry County investigator

The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife entered its second day Tuesday morning in Henry County Circuit Court.
Judge David Williams had called for a recess on Monday shortly after noon, and after a bailiff said Williams had become ill, court did not reconvene until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
David Lee Morse, 67, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County is being tried on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his wife, Pamela Morse, 63, who was found in her bed on May 13, 2020, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
The first to take the witness stand Tuesday was Virginia State Police (VSP) Special Agent Matt Wade, who acknowledged he was the lead agent in the case.
A 17-page written statement by Wade of his 3-hour and 45-minute interview with Morse was entered into evidence, and Williams spent the next 25 minutes reading it as the courtroom remained silent.
A separate 10-page written statement by Wade of what he described as his “walk-through” of Morse’s house was submitted, and Williams spent another 15 minutes in silence reading the second statement.
Wade then said he first met Morse at the property on Wingfield Orchard Road the day after Pamela Morse was found dead.
Morse “was nervous and said he was afraid Tanna Fitzgerald was going to show up at his house,” Wade said. “He spent the night of May 13 at his sister’s house in Patrick County.”
Wade testified that investigators learned that Fitzgerald had been seen walking along the U.S. 220 bypass near a rock quarry, located her and took her to the VSP station on Fisher Farm Road in Martinsville to talk with her.
“She told us she would tell us everything if she could see David Morse first,” Wade said.
Wade said Morse agreed to meet with Fitzgerald at the police office and said he recorded the encounter on his iPhone.
Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester presented Wade’s iPhone video as evidence and played it on a large-screen monitor in the courtroom.
Fitzgerald and Morse could be seen hugging and Fitzgerald could be heard asking Morse multiple times if he was “okay.”
“He told her to tell us everything, and she said, ‘What do you mean everything?’ and he took a long time to say ‘you tell them every conversation we had,’” Wade said.
Wade testified that he interviewed Fitzgerald for about an hour, and she provided him with the code to an electric lock on the back door of Morse’s house.
Wade said he got a search warrant and went back to Morse’s house to see if the code Fitzgerald game him would open the lock, and it did.
Wade had recorded himself opening the lock, and the video of that was played on the large monitor in the courtroom.
Wade said he also saw that a security camera near the door was not plugged in to the nearby receptacle.
Morse’s attorney, Michael McPheeters, asked Wade what he knew about the affair between Morse and Fitzgerald and asked if he was familiar with Fitzgerald’s mood swings.
“They said they had been seeing each other since December 2019 and she could become hostile if he didn’t do what she wanted,” said Wade. “She threatened to expose the relationship.
“She was capable of being very upset.”
By comparison, Wade said, Morse was “always very calm.”
Wade testified that Morse had told him that Fitzgerald didn’t have the code to the lock and had never been in his house, but when asked a second time, Wade confirmed that Fitzgerald “was the source for the lock’s code” when he obtained the search warrant to see if the code worked.
Testimony then turned to property at 525 Holly Ridge Road in Franklin County, where investigators had found Fitzgerald with Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan.
Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke was also found on the property, along with Pamela Morse’s stolen Jeep that had been partially spray-painted.
“Rebecca Lynn Bowman Rogers, the mother of one of the defendants, gave over a bag of jewelry, and about 140 yards down a logging road we found a .357 magnum revolver in a green cardboard box, unloaded and separated from other guns on the property,” said VSP Special Agent Lee Willis.
Wade was called back to the witness stand again and testified that on May 18 he received a call about 1:30 in the morning and met Morse at the police station on Fisher Farm Road.
“He gave over a letter he said he had found in his door that said ‘Life without you is not worth living,’” said Wade. “We did a well-being check on Tanna Fitzgerald and she was fine,” and said the letter was from her.
Nester then began detailing a string of text messages between Fitzgerald and Morse in the night and early morning hours before the discovery of Pamela Morse’s death.
Investigators utilized a special software to extract deleted messages from the phones of Fitzgerald and Morse that included a conversation about where surveillance cameras were located on Morse’s property.
“How many cameras and where?” a question from Fitzgerald’s phone asked.
“They are unplugged,” a response from Morse’s phone read.
“Could she plug them back in?” another question came from Fitzgerald’s phone.
“No. If you would rather wait it’s your call,” was the response.
At 4:48 a.m. on the day Pamela Morse was found dead, a text from David Morse’s phone to Fitzgerald said “People are waking up now.”
“It’s already in progress,” came the respond from Fitzgerald’s phone. “I’ll turn myself in, I’ll take the blame.”
As revealed during the first day of the trial, the 911 call made by Morse at 7:52 a.m. lasted about 10 minutes.
“My wife’s been shot,” Morse said between sobs. “I just got in from work and she’s in the bed. She’s been shot.”
Morse, who had investigated countless cases in 12 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and for 13 years prior to that for the Patrick County Sheriff’s Department, told the dispatcher that his wife was “cold to the touch” that she had “been shot in the head” and that there were no suspects around.
“She’s not breathing at all,” Morse said.
While waiting for police and rescue to arrive Morse told the dispatcher he last had spoken with his wife around 9:30 the night before as he was leaving for work in Woolwine and she asked him to pick up some biscuits and gravy from Hardee’s on the way home in the morning.
Nester also played the bodycam footage of the officers on the scene where Morse could be seen telling officers “I have a 2010 Jeep that’s missing” and “two guns are missing from the bedroom, maybe more.”
Morse “admitted he had been seeing Tanna Fitzgerald and he didn’t think his wife knew about the affair,” said VSP Special Agent Billy McCraw. “He said he didn’t think Fitzgerald was involved.”
McCraw said as they began processing the scene they swabbed for red stains found in the bathroom and kitchen, collected a couch pillow in the den that had a hole in it and what appeared to be gunpowder burns on it and recovered a bullet near the body.
Rogers and Russell are charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. Rogers is due back in court on Jan. 26.
Russell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is due in Henry County Circuit Court on Dec. 22 to have his trial date set.
Charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Fitzgerald were dismissed after Fitzgerald died in October 2020 while in the Henry County Jail after notifying deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.