 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Change-of-venue hearing in rape case will have to wait, again
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Change-of-venue hearing in rape case will have to wait, again

Only $5 for 5 months

Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester will have to wait nearly two months longer to present his request for a change of venue in the case against Charlie Wayne Whitlow, Jr., 47, of Bassett.

Roscoe Reynolds, Whitlow's attorney, was without his client Wednesday morning in Henry County Circuit Court as he explained that Whitlow had been taken to the emergency room on Tuesday with symptoms of COVID-19.

Whitlow, accused of raping a former lover after entering her house through her bedroom window, was due for a jury trial in March but was rescheduled for June 8, because Reynolds was recovering from a cold.

After an article appeared in the Bulletin in March, Nester filed for a pretrial motion hearing that has been delayed because of the pandemic.

In records on file with the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office, Nester claims the article prevents him from getting a fair hearing from a local jury.

Reynolds calls it a "complicated case," but he said he didn't think a newspaper article would prevent a fair trial.

Whitlow is charged with rape, robbery, arson, object sexual penetration and entering a bedroom window at night with the intent to commit murder.

But Whitlow says he was threatened, assaulted and held against his will by the woman, her adult son and an 11-year-old son they share.

A new court date of was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 for Nester to argue his case for moving the trial.

Charlie Wayne Whitlow

Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr.

 Bill Wyatt

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert