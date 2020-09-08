Charges added against Martinsville man already accused of wounding police officer after a chase

The man accused of leading a Martinsville Police officer on a chase that ended in a shootout on New Year's Day has a new lawyer and additional charges levied against him, and the threat of COVID-19 has left the date of his trial in doubt.

Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, of Martinsville was scheduled to appear in Henry County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but Matthew Clark, his attorney, told Judge David Williams that Braxton had been transferred from the Henry County Jail to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail system, and he had been unable to meet with his client since he was appointed by the court on July 7.

There are five jails in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail system, and it was not stated specifically where Braxton was taken. Clark said that "visitation had been shutdown," and it "will be sometime" before he will be allowed to see Braxton.

Henry County Jail has had an outbreak of dozens of infections of the novel coronavirus, which has affected the prisoner population and court appearances.

Braxton is charged based on a high-speed car chase that wound from Martinsville and into Henry County and ended with both him and an MPD patrolman being wounded.