Charges added against Martinsville man already accused of wounding police officer after a chase

The man accused of leading a Martinsville Police officer on a chase that ended in a shootout on New Year's Day has a new lawyer and additional charges levied against him, and the threat of COVID-19 has left the date of his trial in doubt.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 37, of Martinsville was scheduled to appear in Henry County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but Matthew Clark, his attorney, told Judge David Williams that Braxton had been transferred from the Henry County Jail to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail system, and he had been unable to meet with his client since he was appointed by the court on July 7.
There are five jails in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail system, and it was not stated specifically where Braxton was taken. Clark said that "visitation had been shutdown," and it "will be sometime" before he will be allowed to see Braxton.
Henry County Jail has had an outbreak of dozens of infections of the novel coronavirus, which has affected the prisoner population and court appearances.
Braxton is charged based on a high-speed car chase that wound from Martinsville and into Henry County and ended with both him and an MPD patrolman being wounded.
A criminal complaint by Virginia State Police Special Agent Richard D. Conley on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office states that Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle and in uniform with badge on New Year's Day when he tried to stop a black 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup on Memorial Boulevard.
The "vehicle failed to stop and continued south on Memorial Boulevard at a high rate of speed," Conley wrote.
The pickup turned right onto Joseph Martin Highway and continued at a high rate of speed and "turned right onto Theater Street, then onto Glen Ridge Street," Conley wrote.
At Glen Ridge Apartments, the vehicle slowed down enough for the driver to jump out and run.
"The vehicle continued through the parking lot, jumped a concrete curb, traveled down an embankment, crossed the Joseph Martin Highway and came to rest in the yard of 445 Joseph Martin Highway," Conley reported.
The gunfire came moments later.
"Following a brief foot pursuit, gunfire was exchanged," the report states.
Conley's report states that Panos received a single gunshot wound and that Braxton received multiple gunshot wounds, but the report does not state the location or the severity of those wounds.
Panos was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Braxton was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
"A Taurus .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was located less than 20 feet from where Braxton ultimately stopped due to his gunshot wounds," the report states.
The Martinsville Bulletin obtained a copy of a search warrant presented by Conley to Carilion, and it notes that several spent cartridge casings were located near where Braxton stopped.
New information on file at the clerk's office shows the results of forensic tests, conducted at the Virginia Department of Forensic Science Western Laboratory in Roanoke on April 21-22.
The evaluation of the Taurus Millennium model PT145 Pro, .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and the spent cartridge casings indicates the gun was "found to be in mechanical operating condition with safety features functioning properly."
The pistol was "test fired with two cartridges from lab stock ammunition," and "nine cartridge casings were microscopically examined and determined to be from the Taurus."
A second report from the lab describes almost 6.3 grams of a tan substance in "nine zip-lock plastic bags and one knotted plastic bag."
Five of the nine bags were analyzed and found to contain heroin.
As a result, in addition to the charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and eluding police at more than 20 mph over the speed limit, Braxton now faces amended charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while possessing heroin.
Braxton was convicted in 2000 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and in 2002 of attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is "prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition and is considered a violent felon for purposes of possession of a firearm," Conley wrote in his report.
At his arraignment in January, Braxton asked for a court-appointed attorney, and court records show Christopher Roop of Spencer was appointed. But on July 7 Roop was removed as counsel of record and replaced with Clark.
"I don't know what happened," Clark said after Tuesday's hearing. "All I know is I was appointed to represent Mr. Braxton by the court."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
