Charges against accused El Norteno shooters sent to Circuit Court

All charges against Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, Rosario Eggleston, 20 of Martinsville and Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville were certified to Martinsville Circuit Court on Wednesday in relation to a deadly shootout at El Norteno Restaurant.
Judge Joan Ziglar listened to testimony from key witnesses in the case and watched graphic surveillance video in which Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23 were shot and killed and Tahj Kapel and Turner were seriously wounded.
Kapel was called to testify and identified Reid as his brother and said that the two had gone to El Norteno on the night of the shooting in separate vehicles to have drinks.
Kapel said once they were there, they encountered Jaylen Pritchett, who he once argued with over a girl.
Kapel said when he went to the bathroom, Pritchett said something to Reid about the argument and it enraged Reid.
Video played in the courtroom showed Reid walking from the bar area toward the front entrance of the restaurant and then shooting at Pritchett from the front area and missing.
Pritchett ran back to the bar area and Kapel said Reid tried to go after him.
Martin was behind Reid and Kapel said he was behind Martin when the two tried to hold Reid back. Instead, Reid turned and shot Martin at point-blank range.
Video showed Jenkins move into the front dining area, where he fired twice at Reid.
The autopsy of Reid, presented as evidence at Wednesday’s hearing, showed that he was shot twice in the head and two shell casings were found near where Jenkins was standing.
Kapel said he picked up the guns laying by Reid and Martin to prevent anyone else from getting them.
He said he then walked out of the front door of the restaurant to get his Jeep and intended to drive it to the front entrance so he could go back inside and get Reid and take him to the hospital.
Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, the lead investigator on the case, testified that video showed Kapel inside the restaurant and walking over to Martin and Reid just after they had been shot and picking up their guns. He dropped them multiple times, picked them up again, and left through the front door into the parking lot and turned right.
Mitchell said the video then showed Eggleston going to the bar area from a hallway where he met up with Jamel Turner, and they talked before moving toward the patio.
Outside, Mitchell said the video shows Kapel standing about 20 yards away from the patio, facing Church Street, with no gun visible, and a man in a pink sweatshirt passed by and appeared to speak to Kapel.
Mitchell said that was when Turner opened fire on Kapel and Eggleston joined in, but Kapel did not appear to return fire.
Martinsville Police Officer Chase Bennett was identified in court as the first officer to arrive on the scene while Turner and Eggleston were still shooting in the direction of Kapel.
Mitchell said Bennet’s bodycam video captured Bennett yelling at Turner and Eggleston to put their guns down before Bennett began returning fire with a patrol rifle.
Turner was shot in both legs and was hospitalized for several weeks. He was charged with malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury after he was released from the hospital.
Eggleston is charged with two counts of malicious assault in which a victim was injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting in a public place causing injury.
Jenkins is charged with first-degree murder, shooting in a public place causing injury and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense.
Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall said Halifax Commonwealth Attorney Tracy Martin has been appointed as special prosecutor and is investigating Bennett’s actions in the case.
Mitchell testified on Wednesday that the multiple shootings at El Norteno is still an ongoing investigation, but there was no indication the incident was gang related.
