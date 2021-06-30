Charges against accused El Norteno shooters sent to Circuit Court

Video showed Jenkins move into the front dining area, where he fired twice at Reid.

The autopsy of Reid, presented as evidence at Wednesday’s hearing, showed that he was shot twice in the head and two shell casings were found near where Jenkins was standing.

Kapel said he picked up the guns laying by Reid and Martin to prevent anyone else from getting them.

He said he then walked out of the front door of the restaurant to get his Jeep and intended to drive it to the front entrance so he could go back inside and get Reid and take him to the hospital.

Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, the lead investigator on the case, testified that video showed Kapel inside the restaurant and walking over to Martin and Reid just after they had been shot and picking up their guns. He dropped them multiple times, picked them up again, and left through the front door into the parking lot and turned right.

Mitchell said the video then showed Eggleston going to the bar area from a hallway where he met up with Jamel Turner, and they talked before moving toward the patio.