Claudeville man gets 20 years in prison for stabbing in Patrick County

A Claudville man was sentenced Monday in Patrick County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison for stabbing a man multiple times

Larry Dale Puckett, 59, of Pedigo Ridge Road in Claudville will serve about 12 years of that sentence after being found guilty on charges of malicious wounding in an incident in 2019.

Justin Sinclair Hawks, 29, of The Hollow Road was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., and treated for life-threatening injuries for injuries from an incident on Oct. 13, 2019, a Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said.

Puckett, an acquaintance of Hawks, was arrested the following day and charged in the stabbing.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Puckett and Hawks had been involved in an ongoing dispute that led to the stabbing.

Deputies found Hawks at a neighbor's house on The Hollow Road just before midnight.

A few hours later, the release said, Deputy Noah Wolfe located and arrested Puckett in a residence where he was staying, about a mile or so from where Hawks was found.

"Mr. Hawks was trying to help out Mr. Puckett, and he [Puckett] didn't much like what he had to say," PCSO Investigator Tyler Wilson said.

Puckett pleaded not guilty. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 8 years of that suspended, and placed on 5 years of probation after his release.

