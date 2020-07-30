Collinsville man arrested in convenience store robbery

A Collinsville man is in the Henry County jail after a robbery at a convenience store Wednesday night.

Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 8:57 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Nani's Corner, 5060 Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.

Employees at the store told deputies that a man came into the store, took items from a cooler and, when he approached the counter, displayed a firearm to the clerk. The man then left the store without paying for the items, a release from HCSO Capt. T.S. Barker stated.

Mark Adams Hairston, 52, of 74 Parkwood Court in Collinsville was arrested at his residence about one mile from the store. The release did not state when Hairston was arrested, but court records show his arrest was on Thursday.

There was no indication of what led deputies to this suspect.

Hairston is being held without bond in the Henry County jail. Court records show his arraignment has been set for Sept. 17 at 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime at the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

