Collinsville man denied bond in first-degree murder charge at El Norteno shootout

Jamal Emun Jenkins will remain in Martinsville City Jail on a charge of first-degree murder after Martinsville Circuit Court Judge G. Carter Greer denied a bond appeal Monday afternoon.
Earlier this month, Jenkins was denied bond in Martinsville General District Court for his part in a shooting at El Norteno Restaurant that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville also is charged with shooting in a public place causing injury and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense.
In denying Jenkins' appeal, Greer told Jenkins he could appeal next to the state Court of Appeals.
Another man, Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, also has been denied bond on two counts of malicious assault in which a victim was injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting in a public place causing injury.
Much of the testimony at the appeal hearing had been presented at the first hearing, and an attempt by Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall to play video of the shooting captured by security cameras at the restaurant nearly failed.
"It worked on Friday," Hall said in the courtroom when they couldn't get the video to play on a smart screen mounted on the wall.
The proceedings were about 15 minutes late in starting when Hall went to his office across the street and retrieved a second laptop that played one of the video files but failed to play a second one.
Testimony about events
VSP Special Agent Scott Mitchell testified that there were six surveillance cameras positioned in various locations that captured six shooting events that occurred inside and outside El Norteno Restaurant at about 10:26 p.m. on Feb. 5.
In testimony at both bond hearings, Mitchell said he observed Jenkins on video shooting Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, in what defense attorney John Swezey described as a simple case of a man who stopped by a restaurant to pick up some food on his way to work and who fired back after seeing his best friend “brutally murdered.”
Keilo Anton Martin, 23, also died in the shooting. Two other men, Tahj Kapel and Jamel Daeshaun Turner, have not been identified by the Virginia State Police, but their names emerged in testimony in the bond hearings. Their injuries have been called serious, and they are being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
VSP spokesperson Richard Garletts has declined to provide an update of their condition and won’t say whether they would be charged.
As in the previous hearing, Mitchell said Jenkins is first seen walking from a hallway that leads from the bar area toward the main lobby.
When Jenkins stops near the cash register and appears to talk casually with the cashier and another employee, another camera shows Kapel and Jaylan Pritchett arguing in the bar area and Reid joining in the confrontation.
"There is an ongoing argument over a woman, the mother of Kapel's child," Mitchell said.
Reid and Pritchett continued arguing as they moved down the hallway and into the main lobby near where Jenkins was standing.
“Pritchett and Reid pass Jenkins, and Reid has a gun in his right hand,” Mitchell said the video shows.
Kapel, left the bar area and joined the argument in the front and is seen on the video with a gun in his right hand that he shoves into his shirt pocket, Mitchell said.
And then Martin, who was a patron at the restaurant, is seen joining the group of men in the front lobby.
“Reid was hostile, and Jenkins was viewing what was occurring,” Mitchell said.
As the argument becomes more intense, Jenkins walked past the men and into the dining area adjacent to the main lobby, where he continued to watch.
Pritchett then stepped away from the group near the hallway and began “addressing the crowd with a hand gesture,” Mitchell said. “Reid raises his right arm and fires, and Pritchett ducks and runs back to the bar.
As Reid appeared to attempt to go after Pritchett, Martin is seen in the video reaching for Reid with both hands outstretched.
“Martin lunges at Reid and touches his right shoulder,” Mitchell said. “Reid spins around and points the gun at Martin’s torso area,” fires, and “Martin falls.”
Mitchell said when Jenkins saw Martin being shot, he pulled his gun while in the dining area, took aim and shot Reid.
"His gun discharges twice, and we've found shell casings consistent with the caliber of Jenkins' gun," Mitchell said.
Greer questioned Mitchell about what caliber of gun was used, and Mitchell said it was a .40 caliber.
Mitchell said there was a family seated near where Jenkins was shooting, and the father of the family drew his own gun.
“There was no anger or agitation from Jenkins, and he was standing right next to a family eating dinner,” Mitchell said. “He raised his gun up at Reid and pulls the trigger, and Reid falls.
"He [Jenkins] motioned to the man that everything was OK, and the man put his weapon back."
Mitchell said the video then shows Kapel taking two guns from next to the bodies of Reid and Martin and walking away, and then Eggleston is seen wandering around Martin and Reid after they are shot.
“Kapel is seen walking out the door, and Eggleston turns and goes back to the bar and then out on the patio,” Mitchell said.
Swezey told Greer that Jenkins checked on others in the restaurant and then exited through a rear kitchen door with some of the restaurant's employees.
It was at the door that Jenkins met officers from Martinsville Police and Henry County Sheriff's Office who instructed everyone to put their hands up.
Swezey said Jenkins complied, and when police saw he was carrying a pistol that was holstered, they asked him if he was involved in the shootings, and he told them he was.
The video file that did play was stopped frequently while Hall and Swezey discussed where the main eating area was located, the hall that led to the bar area, what constituted the cash register area and what served as the food pick-up area.
When the video was finally played, an assistant operating the computer stood in front of the screen blocking much of the view from the gallery. It showed a gathering of people near the cash register, and after a short period of time, four or five people appeared to fall down and all but two of them got back up.
The other video file was intended to show more of the specific actions of Jenkins, but the images would not project.
Outside restaurant
Testimony regarding the shootings that occurred outside of the restaurant were not included in the bond appeal hearing on Monday.
At the previous hearing, Mitchell said after Martin and Reid were shot inside the restaurant, the video showed Eggleston and a woman on the patio outside, and Jamel Daeshaun Turner joining them.
“Kapel has no guns and is facing away,” Mitchell said. “Turner lifts both arms and began firing into the parking lot at Kapel, and Eggleston begins shooting at Kapel with one arm lifted.”
That’s when a Martinsville Police officer on routine patrol, whose name has not been released, approached with a rifle and began firing back.
“The bodycam on the officer shows him returning fire, and Turner drops,” Mitchell said. “Kapel was also hit.”
Eggleston and the woman retreated inside the restaurant, and then the video shows Eggleston going back out on the patio and pulling Turner inside.
Police have said about 30 employees and customers were trapped inside with the shooters until officers with the Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stormed the restaurant and secured the scene.
Mitchell said the woman, who was detained but not charged, was found by Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady in one of the bathrooms attempting to hide two guns in a trash can.
Personal references
As in the previous hearing, Priscilla Jenkins, the mother of Jamal Jenkins, testified that her son was reliable.
Fantasia Hairston, the mother of Jenkins' child, told Judge Greer that Jenkins was a good father to their 2-year-old.
She testified that Jenkins was dressed for work and had stopped at El Norteno to get something to eat before his shift started at 11:15 p.m.
Leron Vinson, a PSSI site manager, testified that Jenkins was a responsible worker and that he had just awarded Jenkins a promotion before the shooting at El Norteno. PSSI is the sanitation subcontractor for Monogram Foods in Martinsville.
Dennis Green of Axton, Jenkins' uncle, told Greer that Jenkins did not have a "mean streak" and practiced with a pistol at a gun range.
'Shot the shooter'
Swezey said Jenkins was waiting at the front where the take-out orders are picked up when the deadly altercation began that resulted in his witnessing his best friend, Keilo Martin, being shot and killed.
"He shot the shooter," Swezey said. "By all indications he [Jenkins] was in the wrong place at the right time.
"He carried a pistol for his defense."
Hall said Reid was "looking down and was not shooting anymore," when Jenkins pulled the trigger and shot Reid. "He's the only one that keeps his cool."
Said Hall: "Was this self defense? We're not there yet."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.