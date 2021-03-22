Collinsville man denied bond in first-degree murder charge at El Norteno shootout

“Kapel is seen walking out the door, and Eggleston turns and goes back to the bar and then out on the patio,” Mitchell said.

Swezey told Greer that Jenkins checked on others in the restaurant and then exited through a rear kitchen door with some of the restaurant's employees.

It was at the door that Jenkins met officers from Martinsville Police and Henry County Sheriff's Office who instructed everyone to put their hands up.

Swezey said Jenkins complied, and when police saw he was carrying a pistol that was holstered, they asked him if he was involved in the shootings, and he told them he was.

The video file that did play was stopped frequently while Hall and Swezey discussed where the main eating area was located, the hall that led to the bar area, what constituted the cash register area and what served as the food pick-up area.

When the video was finally played, an assistant operating the computer stood in front of the screen blocking much of the view from the gallery. It showed a gathering of people near the cash register, and after a short period of time, four or five people appeared to fall down and all but two of them got back up.