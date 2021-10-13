Collinsville man pleads guilty in shooting death of Bassett man

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department does not release the arrest photos of individuals who were under the age of 18 at the time of their arrest. Mays was 15 at the time Bryant was shot, and Walker-Muse was 17.

Both Mays and Walker-Muse were arrested shortly after the incident at which Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 11:53 a.m., just yards beyond the city line, the sheriff’s office reported.

County and city officers responding to the scene found a 2008 Ford Focus that had collided with a chain-link fence along Erwin Street. A knocked-over street sign sprawled across the lawn at the scene showed the path of the car.

There was a “subject in the vehicle,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said later that day. “Rescue came to check him, but he had succumbed to an injury that appears to be a gunshot wound.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Given the leeway allowed by the judge in choice of sentencing as a minor or as an adult and the amended order of one of the charges not making clear whether it will be classified as a misdemeanor or felony, sentencing guidelines could not be estimated.

Walker-Muse is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10 in Henry County Circuit Court.

