Collinsville man pleads guilty to child pornography

Robert Owen Flora, 78, of Collinsville appeared frail and walked with a cane when his case was called in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday.

Flora pleaded guilty Monday In Henry County Circuit Court to one charge of possession of child pornography and nine additional charges of second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography, all relating to one incident on Nov. 16.

Flora was indicted on those charges in January by a Henry County Grand Jury. Further details were not on file with the Henry County Clerk’s office immediately after Flora appeared in court.

Judge David Williams ordered a psychosexual evaluation and ordered Flora to register as a sex offender.

Flora is due back in Henry County Circuit Court on Feb. 10 for a pre-sentence report.

In Virginia, the penalty for a person convicted of possession of child pornography is a prison sentence of at least 1 year with a maximum of 5 years. The judge has the leeway to sentence the convicted party to a 12-month jail term or a maximum of a $2,500 fine.

A second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography is punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

