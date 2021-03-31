Collinsville man sentenced to 50 years but will do no time in child pornography charges

Robert Owen Flora, 79, of Collinsville was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court last week to 50 years in prison with all of the time suspended after pleading guilty to one charge of possession of child pornography and nine additional charges of second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography.

All those charges relate to one incident, on March 30, 2019, and Flora was indicted in January 2020 by a Henry County Grand Jury.

Flora appeared frail and walked with a cane when he admitted to the charges against him before Judge David Williams in October.

Williams ordered a psychosexual evaluation and ordered Flora to register as a sex offender.

The details of the evaluation and the charges against Flora were not made available in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office.

In Virginia, the penalty for a person convicted of possession of child pornography is a prison sentence of at least 1 year with a maximum of 5 years. The judge has the leeway to sentence the convicted party to a 12-month jail term or a maximum of a $2,500 fine.

A second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography is punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison.