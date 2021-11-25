Collinsville teen sentenced to 25 years in shooting death of Bassett man

A Collinsville teen has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with 20 years suspended for his part in the shooting death of Skyler Dereck Bryant, 20, of Bassett on June 2, 2020.

Armahn Devier Walker-Muse, 19, also was ordered to pay $1,308 in court costs in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Walker-Muse was initially indicted on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory to a homicide.

A charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony was dismissed last month.

Jamil I’Keem Mays, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, also was indicted for second-degree murder and robbery of Bryant and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and use of a deadly weapon.

Mays pleaded guilty as charged and is due back in Henry County Circuit Court for a hearing on Dec. 15.