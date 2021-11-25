Collinsville teen sentenced to 25 years in shooting death of Bassett man

A Collinsville teen has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with 20 years suspended for his part in the shooting death of Skyler Dereck Bryant, 20, of Bassett on June 2, 2020.
Armahn Devier Walker-Muse, 19, also was ordered to pay $1,308 in court costs in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
Walker-Muse was initially indicted on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory to a homicide.
A charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony was dismissed last month.
Jamil I’Keem Mays, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, also was indicted for second-degree murder and robbery of Bryant and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and use of a deadly weapon.
Mays pleaded guilty as charged and is due back in Henry County Circuit Court for a hearing on Dec. 15.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Department does not release the arrest photos of individuals who were under the age of 18 at the time of their arrest. Mays was 15 at the time Bryant was shot, and Walker-Muse was 17.
Both Mays and Walker-Muse were arrested shortly after the incident at which Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 11:53 a.m., just yards beyond the city line, the sheriff’s office reported.
County and city officers responding to the scene found a 2008 Ford Focus that had collided with a chain-link fence along Erwin Street. A knocked-over street sign sprawled across the lawn at the scene showed the path of the car.
There was a “subject in the vehicle,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said later that day. “Rescue came to check him, but he had succumbed to an injury that appears to be a gunshot wound.”
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.