Commonwealth rests in Henry County murder case

The Commonwealth rested its case in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial against Casey Lynn Rogers, 29, of Roanoke.

Rogers is one of four people who were charged in the May 13, 2020, shooting death of Pamela Morse. She is the last one of four suspects to be tried, and her trial was expected to last Monday through Friday.

Virginia State Police Special Agent Steve Oliver testified that as investigators began to "peel back the onion" in the investigation, Rogers began to share more of what she knew with them.

Oliver said she told them that Pamela Morse's husband, David, and his girlfriend, Tanna Fitzgerald, had attempted to kill Pamela by spiking a soft drink with heroin and nitroglycerin, and on the night of the murder, Rogers' boyfriend, Collin Joshua Russell, was told he would get $2,000 from a $30,000 life insurance policy on Pamela Morse "after everything was done," and another $50 for driving Morse's stolen Jeep to Franklin County.

Rogers' attorney, John Swezey, said that his client had denied any knowledge of preplanning of Morse's murder.

"She said she was outside and heard boom, boom twice and it was muffled," Swezey said.

VSP Special Agent Billy McGraw testified that he collected DNA samples from Russell and Rogers and well as Fitzgerald and David Morse.

Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester showed surveillance video inside the Dodge Store in Bassett where Rogers appeared to be with Fitzgerald while Fitzgerald is seen getting money from an ATM machine.

Video was also shown of a person who appeared to be Fitzgerald inside Robert's Bestway on Dillons Fork Road at 5:01 a.m. on the day Pamela Morse was found in her bed dead of two gunshot wounds to the head.

VSP Special Agent Casey Phillips testified that, in the video, Fitzgerald appeared to pull into the store parking lot from the direction of Morse's home, get gas and a drink and then leave in the direction her home.

VSP Special Agent Wes Moore said Pamela Morse's cellphone was in her Jeep when the vehicle was stolen, and he was able to determine that the vehicle left the driveway of her home on Wingfield Orchard Road at 6:39 a.m. on the morning Pamela Morse was found dead.

Jason Staples of Roanoke was then called to the stand and testified that he agreed to drive Russell and Rogers to Fitzgerald's trailer in Fieldale so that Russell, who is a tattooist, could give Fitzgerald a tattoo.

Surveillance video of Steve Martin Trenching in Bassett was then played, and Moore described a maroon-colored Jeep being driven in front of the business at 6:44 a.m. on the morning Morse was found dead and 5 minutes after her phone in the stolen Jeep indicated the vehicle had pulled out of the driveway.

Moore testified the business was "about five minutes away from the Morse home on Wingfield Orchard Road."

"You can't identify the vehicle," Swezey objected.

VSP Special Agent Casey Phillips was then called to the stand and surveillance of the inside of the Dollar General Store at 1441 Dillons Fork Road was played. Phillips described a woman in the video as Fitzgerald buying cans of black spray paint, candy and other items.

Wade was called back to the witness stand and identified audio of a phone call as being that of Russell and Rogers on Oct. 19, 2020, with a male voice telling a female that "everything is going to be OK, baby."

Dana Smith, who identified herself as a cashier from Adam's Grocery, was then called to the stand, where she recalled a "female in her 20's come in the store and buy five cans of black spray paint just before 7 a.m." on the day Pamela Morse was found dead.

Morse's maroon-colored Jeep was recovered in Franklin County in the woods on property where Russell and Rogers were staying. The Jeep was mostly painted black, empty spray paint cans were found in the woods and Russell had fresh black spray paint on his hands when police arrested him.

Wade returned to the stand and said that he had monitored the phone conversations between Russell and Rogers since their arrests and said the two began plotting ways to make Rogers' involvement in Morse's death appear less than what it may have been.

"They would communicate every two to three days," said Wade.

Another recording of a phone call that Wade said was between Russell and Rogers was played for the jury.

"You didn't even want to be there, that's what I told them. Everything's going to be OK," a male voice could be heard saying.

"No, it's not, Josh. No, it's not," a female voice responded.

"We both put ourselves at the scene of the crime," the male voice answered.

In answer to Nester's questions, Wade explained that Tanna Fitzgerald overdosed on prescribed blood pressure medicine on Oct. 19, 2020, on David Morse's birthday, while she was in jail.

Wade told Nester that at a preliminary hearing Russell said Rogers was with him in the room when Fitzgerald pulled the trigger that resulted in the death of Pamela Morse.

"Casey said she never went in the house," Swezey said.

Nester had Wade repeat exactly what Russell had been recorded saying when speaking about Fitzgerald in relation to himself and Rogers.

Said Wade: "The bitch pulled the trigger right in front of us."

At Nester's request, Wade read from his transcripts of other calls between Russell and Rogers.

Nov. 28, 2021 phone call: "You slipped up when you said I/we was in the house," said Rogers. "I know you didn't go in the house," said Russell.

Dec. 8, 2021 phone call: "You definitely was not. You was outside," Russell said. "She gave you the gun," said Rogers. "She tried to set me up; I was going to turn it in, but I didn't know how to go about it," said Russell.

Sept. 12, 2022 phone call: "If it don't start looking good, I'm going to take it," said Rogers referring to a possible plea.

Cindy Lee with the Virginia Forensic Science Lab testified that she received DNA samples from Russell and Rogers, both the Morses and Fitzgerald and determined that the red stains in the Morse kitchen were determined to be from Russell's blood.

Dr. Amy Tharpe with the Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office testified that Pamela Morse died of two gunshot wounds to the top-right of the head noting that the gun was "pretty close if not direct contact."

Windy Gibson of the Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office testified that the bullets that killed Morse were determined to have been fired from a .357 Ruger pistol that had been recovered from the woods in Franklin County on the property were Russell and Rogers were staying. She also testified that a bullet from the same gun was shot through a throw-pillow in the house.

Swezey asked Gibson about how the sound of a bullet might be altered while passing through the pillow, but Gibson did not provide a clear answer.

Nester rested his case on Wednesday and Swezey indicated he needed some additional time with his client before beginning his defense.

Rogers is on trial for the first degree murder of Pamela Morse, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

David Morse was sentenced to a 30-year active prison sentence and Russell was sentenced to a 55-year active term.

Fitzgerald died in October 2020 while in the Henry County Jail after notifying deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

The trial, which started Monday, is scheduled for five days in Henry County Circuit Court.