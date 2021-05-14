'Compassionate' caregiver faces a jury

The charges were 15 felonies and 26 misdemeanors.

After both attorneys gave their closing remarks, the jurors went into chambers to deliberate — which they did until after 6 p.m., when they returned their verdicts.

The jury foreman handed the list to Judge Williams, who read each one. Indictment 1854667, not guilty. 185467, guilty of identity fraud of less than $200. 184568, not guilty.

On down the list, until there were a total of seven guilty verdicts on misdemeanors and one on a felony.

The jury next would recommend sentencing. Each felony conviction could result in between 1 and 20 years in prison or less than 12 months in jail, or a fine of up to $2,50, or both. Each misdemeanor could result in jail for up to 12 months or a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

The jury recommended 12 month each on the 7 misdemeanor convictions and 7.5 years on the felony conviction.

Belcher remains free on a $7,500 secured bond, and the formal sentencing will be on Sept. 8.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

