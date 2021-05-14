'Compassionate' caregiver faces a jury

The first jury to hear a case in Henry County Circuit Court since the pandemic began spent three days poring over evidence that included cat food, Belk gift cards and Wild Cherry Pepsi.
When it was finished, that jury found Eva Carol Belcher, a 60-year-old caregiver from Snow Creek, guilty of seven misdemeanors and one felony of identify fraud and recommended 14½ years of incarceration.
Each of the 12 jurors sat on a cushiony black chair enclosed in a three-sided corral of wood on the bottom half and Plexiglas on top. The judge, David Williams, and both attorneys, Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester and Joseph Salzone of Lynchburg, who represented the defendant, assured them that the trial would be held with all pandemic protection measures in place.
Everyone in the courtroom wore masks, although as the days wore on, about a third of the masks rested below noses. Packs of wipes and bottles of sanitizer were placed throughout the courthouse. At times of transition, bailiffs sprayed sanitizer around the chairs and other areas, and a county worker sprayed all doorknobs and handles. He used a paint gun to disperse the liquid, and it made a loud “Zzt” sound each time he sprayed.
That was the setting as Belcher, a longtime aide to numerous families, was proven to have spent her employer's money without permission, and the jury recommended she be sent to prison for the next decade-plus of her life.
Belcher had been charged with identify theft on 41 separate indictments, 18 involving the purchase of gift cards and 23 involving her use of her employer's credit cards for purchases while she was off duty.
Not everyone who testified in three days of trial saw her actions as criminal.
Suspicions
Belcher worked as an in-home caretaker for Charlotte McClain of Martinsville, now 78, from September 2016 through March 2018, testimony revealed. She was paid $15 an hour.
Of Belcher’s quality of care, there was no question. Charlotte McClain and her son James McClain, as well as the witnesses who spoke in Belcher’s defense, said it was excellent.
What was at question was Belcher’s use of Charlotte McClain’s credit card to buy groceries for Charlotte McClain.
James McClain became his mother’s power of attorney in December 2016, after she was injured in a bad fall, he testified. After that point, Belcher “recruited other workers and set the schedule” and arranged around-the-clock care, household chores and meals.
In early 2018, he testified, he had noticed a Walmart receipt with unlikely purchases paid for by his mother’s credit card.
McClain looked further into how the credit card had been used, then talked about his concerns with Virginia State Police Special Agent Susan Armstrong on March 14, 2018.
On March 21, 2018, he testified, he held a meeting of all of his mother’s caretakers. He told them there “had been some financial irregularities,” so they all were being let go, effective immediately. An entirely new around-the-clock crew took over later that day.
Charlotte McClain didn’t know anything about the situation until he and Armstrong told her about it that day, McClain and his mother testified.
A letter that James McClain had sent to the Virginia Employment Commission about the situation stated that charges Belcher had made each month at grocery stores using the credit card averaged $915, which was excessive for groceries for his mother.
Sanzone countered that $915 a month was a reasonable amount for a household in which staff and guests were provided meals and snacks.
The suspicious transactions occurred at both Kroger and Food Lion, Nester said, but only Kroger provided receipts involving Belcher’s Kroger Plus card.
Each juror received a binder that looked to be at least an inch thick. Those binders included copies of all of the receipts for purchases made using Belcher’s Kroger Plus card during the time in question.
Cash purchases were assumed to be Belcher’s and not included in the indictments, and purchases using McClain’s credit card during Belcher’s work hours that did not involve the purchase of gift cards also were excluded from suspicion.
The total money spent on Belcher’s days off work, using Charlotte McClain’s credit card, and money spent on gift cards, as charged on the 41 indictments, was $4,670.41. Each indictment covered one date, but some dates had multiple credit card expenditures, for a total of 61 questionable expenditures.
An example – Indictment No. 185488 – is of five separate transactions shown on Belcher’s Kroger Plus card on Nov. 22, 2017, a day Belcher did not work, according to the time cards. McClain’s credit card was used at 8:14 a.m. to buy a $200 Kroger gift card, and at 8:15, four Belk gift cards totaling $150. At 8:21, a Kroger gift card was used to buy $35.83 in groceries. At 9:56 a.m., three Belk gift cards were purchased for $75, using the credit card, and at 11:17 a.m., $157.61 in groceries were paid for with $89.17 on a gift card and the rest cash.
Other indictments included purchases of gift cards for Applebee’s and McDonalds.
Even during a full week Belcher didn’t work, Feb. 11-18, 2018, Belcher used McClain’s card to buy $200 in gift cards, Nester said.
Products purchased with the credit card, which McClain and his mother stated Charlotte McClain never used and had not seen in use at her house included: boneless deli chicken wings, Wild Cherry Pepsi, Fruit Punch Powerade, candy apples, 24-pack of Natural Light beer, cat food and the dog food Kibbles and Bits (Mrs. McCain has a 15-pound Cavalier King Charles dog named Bo, who eats Purina, but no pet cat).
Church fundraiser?
The McClains are members of Christ Episcopal Church, which at that time had used Kroger grocery cards as a fundraiser, James McClain said. The church would pay $95 for a gift card that members of the congregation would purchases for $100 and spend on groceries, giving the church a $5 profit for each card, Sue Rosser testified.
In her testimony Belcher said she bought gift cards at the store, thinking they were a church fundraiser, and upon Charlotte McClain’s request.
McClain said in her testimony she “never instructed her to buy gift cards” and had never seen gift cards for Belk, McDonald’s or Applebee’s.
In a recorded conversation with the VSP agent, Belcher said she did not use the credit card to buy any gift cards other than the grocery store.
The McClains bought gift cards through the church fundraiser, Rosser testified.
“I don’t think Carol understood if you bought a Food Lion card off the rack, Christ Episcopal didn’t get a thing,” Rosser said.
Shopping
Charlotte McClain said she normally gave Belcher the credit card to shop while Belcher was working. McClain went along on some of the trips to the store, she said, but normally she would wait in the car because “I wasn’t walking real well at that point.”
Belcher “was not allowed to keep” the card, McClain said, and she did not recall Belcher's bringing by groceries outside her work hours.
McClain said about six luncheons for McClain’s friends were held at her house, and sometimes Belcher would bring in for them dishes she had cooked at her own house. Others also testified having seen or known about the luncheons, at which Belcher had served a generous amount of food.
Under questioning by Sanzone, McClain said, “Absolutely I did” get along with Belcher, and she also appreciated the other aides.
The aides testify
Like all witnesses, the other caretakers testified individually and did not hear each other’s statements.
According to their testimony, Rosie King worked second shift, and Sandra Smith worked from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Judy Gravely said she worked about three times a week on an fill-in basis.
King said Belcher “was very compassionate about making sure Mrs. McClain was taken care of. She gave strict instructions to us,” she said. She also said she twice had seen Belcher bring back groceries after her shift was finished.
Smith said that Belcher often, on her days off, “would bring food, subs, hot dogs, some of the things she would like to eat” to Charlotte McClain.
If any of the caretakers needed Belcher’s help when Belcher wasn’t there, they would call her, and Belcher “always came,” Smith said.
Gravely said everyone got along well, and she saw Belcher bring groceries into the house once, during Belcher’s shift.
Smith, Gravely and King said food and drink always were available to the caretakers. At mealtimes “Carol always had a full course meal prepared in the afternoon – always more than enough,” King said.
A Christmas party for the caretakers involved “six of us girls, Mrs. McClain and Carol, eight people total,” Smith said. Door prizes were given out at that party, and Smith won a Belk gift card, Smith said.
Belcher’s supporters
Several local women testified on Belcher’s behalf on the second day of the trial.
Martha Ferrell testified through a statement that she used to go out to lunch a couple of times a month with McClain and Belcher.
By about 2 p.m. that Friday the air seemed to weigh heavy in the wide room with no windows.
That somber quiet and stillness of the long day gave way to grins and laughter as Carol Hooker Stermer testified.
Stermer said had been one of about 16 women plus James McClain at a luncheon coordinated by Belcher in the McClain home, she said. Fried chicken, potato salad (one of the disputed purchases, which Charlotte McClain said she never ate) and wine were served.
Sanzone had said Belcher paid for some of McClain’s going-out expenses, such as hair appointments and book club dues, with her own money, because McClain didn’t have cash. Sanzone asked Stermer about the book club, its cost and its activity.
People visit, eat and drink a little wine, she said twirling her fingers in the air, generating chuckles from throughout the courtroom.
When asked about books, she replied with a pointed glance, “You have to have a book – but you don’t have to read the book,” to even louder laughter.
Stermer said of Belcher: “She’s like Aunt Bea. She’ll do anything you need.”
Martha Franck Rollins said she met Belcher in 2013 when Belcher cleaned her house in Leatherwood.
“I was so taken with her” energetic and cheerful attitude that she engaged Belcher to provide care for her parents, the late Carolyn and Bill Franck, Rollins said. She saw Belcher as someone who “would revitalize their lives.”
Thanks to Belcher, “my parents lived longer and better, and she engaged the family,” she said. Belcher kept the Francks connected with the rest of the family through social media, and she helped them host parties: “It was a joy.”
Sue Rosser said she has known Belcher through several years through cleaning house for her and also being familiar with the care she gave others.
“It was much more than caregiving,” Rosser said.
She recalled a party at McClain’s house in which Belcher had set a piñata for the women to bust. When it broke open, various trinkets, such as a rolled-up dish cloth, fell out as gifts for them to take. “This is something kids do. We adults had a lot of fun doing that,” Rosser said.
Sue Lester said Belcher did “a great job” and described a good quality of care.
Susan Crafton testified that Belcher “took excellent care of my mother. She took care of me when I had spinal surgery,” and she took care of Crafton’s brother, home and animals.
The Belchers
Belcher’s granddaughter Madison Craig testified that, when she was about 13, she helped her grandmother bring in groceries at McClain’s house in the evenings five to 10 times.
Belcher’s husband, Jimmy Belcher, walked with a cane. Bailiffs helped him into the witness chair.
He testified that the he “worked out a deal” with the McClains to haul off trash once a week for $25 each time. Later, though, he said he never had met James McClain, and Nester pointed out that Charlotte McClain never had cash or checks; only James McClain would have been able to pay him.
Nester asked Belcher what brand of beer he drinks.
“Natural Light,” he replied. When asked if his wife buys it in 24-packs, Belcher replied, “Yes siree.”
When Nester said that the McClains’ yard guy hauled off the trash, he replied, “That’s a lie, that’s what it is.”
The caretaker
In the recorded conversation with the VSP agent Armstrong in March 2018, Belcher said, “Most of the time Mrs. McClain was with me” for the grocery shopping. “I didn’t do it but a few times by myself.”
She testified in her own behalf, and when she was on the witness stand, Belcher said she bought groceries for the McClain house when she was off duty because “it seemed like what she wanted me to do.” She said she was given free rein to use the credit card for shopping, without guidelines.
Belcher said she bought the restaurant gift cards for Mrs. McClain to give her grandchildren, who were toddlers then.
She said she bought the beer to serve at the Christmas party at the McClain house, for her husband and one caretaker who liked that brand. But, Nester countered later, no one else had said that in testimony.
When asked about various grocery items she had bought that Mrs. McClain said weren’t used in the house, Belcher replied, “I know they keep throwing up the cat food.”
She said when Charlotte McClain’s dog got sick she had instructed Belcher to mix some cat food, or Kibbles and Bits, into his regular food to entice him to eat.
Belcher said that she often brought Mrs. McClain vegetables from her garden and food she had cooked at home, which others also had said in their testimonies.
When asked about inconsistencies from the two interviews with the special agent in 2018, she replied, “There was all seven of us fired. My nerves were tore up,” which had affected what she said.
Nester pointed out that Belcher was a convicted felon, with nine counts of bad checks. On the next day, he would tell the jury that those cases were between 1995, when she served time in jail, and 2004.
Nester said that after she was fired and arrested in 2018, she turned over 13 gifts cards with remaining balances totaling about $400.
At one point she said, “Mr. Nester, go on with your questions. I’m doing the best I can. You’re just needling me.”
The jury’s turn
On the morning of the third day of trial, the judge gave the jury instructions.
He described the charges: The crime of identity fraud to obtain money, goods and services. On each of the 41 charges they were to consider four points: using the credit card without the authority or permission of Charlotte McClain; acting with the intention to defraud; obtaining for the defendant’s own use, or the use of a third person; and clarifying whether each instance was less than $200 (a misdemeanor) or more than $200 (a felony).
The charges were 15 felonies and 26 misdemeanors.
After both attorneys gave their closing remarks, the jurors went into chambers to deliberate — which they did until after 6 p.m., when they returned their verdicts.
The jury foreman handed the list to Judge Williams, who read each one. Indictment 1854667, not guilty. 185467, guilty of identity fraud of less than $200. 184568, not guilty.
On down the list, until there were a total of seven guilty verdicts on misdemeanors and one on a felony.
The jury next would recommend sentencing. Each felony conviction could result in between 1 and 20 years in prison or less than 12 months in jail, or a fine of up to $2,50, or both. Each misdemeanor could result in jail for up to 12 months or a fine of up to $2,500, or both.
The jury recommended 12 month each on the 7 misdemeanor convictions and 7.5 years on the felony conviction.
Belcher remains free on a $7,500 secured bond, and the formal sentencing will be on Sept. 8.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.