Court report

A judge dismissed but may later reopen obtaining money/property under false pretense against Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett.

A judge dismissed charges of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute third offense and firearm possession with methamphetamines against Steven Douglas Martin of Martinsville.

Christopher Brian Wright Jr. of Fieldale was found guilty of heroin distribution, distribution of heroin as accommodation, distributing fentanyl as accommodation, and distribution of an imitation controlled substance. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $560 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of methamphetamine distribution, conspiracy to distribute heroin and attempted heroin distribution. The offenses happened Feb. 18, 2019, through June 26, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 19.

Martinsville Circuit Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of cocaine possession and heroin possession with intent to distribute against Terrance Antwain Penn of Martinsville.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of forgery of public records against Kiya Michelle Holland of Ridgeway.