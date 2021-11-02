Court report

Henry County General District Court
Brandon Leshun Rumley of Stanleytown was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant’s license was restricted for one year and he was ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 14, 2020.
Candy Leatrice King of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, her license was restricted for one year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 24.
Chandler Blake Roberts was found guilty of DWI/drugs first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license restricted for one year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 19, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unlawful wounding against Carl Danny Shelhorse Jr. of Collinsville.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed a charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery against Courtney Dawn Ramsey of Spencer.
Lejoi Meshai Draper of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 5, 2020.
Leon Anthony Hunt of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 25.
Cody Quay Mays of Martinsville was charged with pickpocketing. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 2.
Henry County Circuit Court
Bradley Wayne Pegram of Collinsville pleaded guilty to possession of etizolam with intent to distribute, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I controlled substance, on Feb. 11, 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 13 years and 9 months suspended and $1,758 in court costs in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday.
Christopher Lawrence Wingfield of Martinsville pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine greater than 10 grams and possession of a firearm while distributing methamphetamine on Feb. 10, 2020. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 11 years and 6 months suspended, $1,625 in restitution and $585 in court costs on the first charge in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday. The possession charge was dismissed by the prosecution.
Lee Thomas Mason of Martinsville pled guilty to charges of grand larceny, breaking and entering dwelling to commit larceny, and carrying a concealed weapon second offense. The defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 14 years and 6 months suspended, lifetime probation, and ordered to pay $78,000 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Dec. 19, 2019.
Oscar Justice Hankins of Axton pled guilty to shoplifting third offense. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 22, 2020.
James Melvin Hankins Jr. of Danville was charged with 2 counts of oxycodone/acetaminophen distribution. The defendant pled guilty to oxycodone/acetaminophen distribution and an amended charge of schedule I-II substance distribution. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with 9 years and 8 months suspended and ordered to pay $380 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened March 18, 2020 resulting in arrest Nov. 19.
John Foster Martin of Martinsville pled no contest to obtaining money under false pretense and felony failure to appear. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with 9 years and 10 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $1,500 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Nov. 18, 2015, and Dec. 16, 2016.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen obtaining money/property under false pretense against Christopher Justin Stegall of Bassett.
A judge dismissed charges of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute third offense and firearm possession with methamphetamines against Steven Douglas Martin of Martinsville.
Christopher Brian Wright Jr. of Fieldale was found guilty of heroin distribution, distribution of heroin as accommodation, distributing fentanyl as accommodation, and distribution of an imitation controlled substance. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $560 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of methamphetamine distribution, conspiracy to distribute heroin and attempted heroin distribution. The offenses happened Feb. 18, 2019, through June 26, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 19.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of cocaine possession and heroin possession with intent to distribute against Terrance Antwain Penn of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of forgery of public records against Kiya Michelle Holland of Ridgeway.
Michael Genus Holley of Martinsville pled guilty to methamphetamine distribution and 2 counts of heroin distribution. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen additional charges of heroin distribution and methamphetamine distribution. The offenses happened Jan. 15, 2019 through Jan. 25, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 14, 2020.
Micha Shane Fields of Williamson, W.Va., was charged with grand larceny auto theft. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail with 10 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 1, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against Robert Wade Haynes of Ridgeway.
A judge dismissed a charge of shoplifting third offense against Lisa Hunt Ortiz of Martinsville.
Misty Hopkins Moore of Martinsville was charged with perjury in DMV matters and felony obtainment of documents not entitled to. The defendant made Alford pleas to amended charges of unauthorized use of DMV materials and misdemeanor obtainment of documents not entitled to. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 1 year in jail with 10 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of altering/forging certificate title/registration and additional charges of perjury in DMV matters and felony obtaining documents not entitled to. The offenses happened Nov. 22, 2019, resulting in arrest May 11, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of methamphetamine distribution, methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, and 2 counts of imitation methamphetamine distribution against Bobby Nathaniel Courtney of Stanleytown.
Dennis Neal Harris of Martinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP, and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 17, 2020.
Sean McCarty Roley of Martinsville was charged with assault and battery of a family member third offense and felony failure to appear. The defendant pled guilty to amended charges of assault and battery and misdemeanor failure to appear. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 2 years in jail with 1 year suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offenses happened Nov. 18, 2019 and May 19, 2020 resulting in arrest Jan. 26.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Johnny Edwards Williams of Stuart pleaded guilty to maliciously shoot or throw at a train or car on Sept. 26 and again on Sept. 27, 2020. He was sentenced to time served and two years suspended in Patrick County Circuit Court on Monday.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.