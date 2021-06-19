COVID-19 causes criminal contradiction: Crime is down, but homicides are up in Henry County, state

"Crime numbers are like riding the proverbial roller coaster," he said. "They'll go down one year, and you're like, 'oh man we've made a breakthrough,' and then the next thing you know, you end up with an El Norteno-type shooting."

El Norteno Restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street was the scene of a deadly shootout in February, where two people died and two others were seriously wounded.

"One incident can greatly affect the rate, especially when you look at our population," Cassady said.

Per capita rates

The rating system calculates crimes per 100,000 of population, and Cassady said that method can be misleading.

"If you compare me to Henry County, in 2020 they had 1,969 total incidents, and when you look at mine, it's 941. But the crimes per 100,000 in Henry County is 3,827, and here in the city it's 7,299," Cassady said. "Although we had less incidents than Henry County, it looks like we have more crime."

Using the same comparison, Patrick County has the least amount of crime per 100,000 at 3,437 and there was one murder in 2020.