Dead body found in minivan behind business in Martinsville

A dead body was found slumped over the wheel of a minivan behind a business in Martinsville late Saturday afternoon.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found when deputies answered a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. to the 911 call center that reported a body slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.
Deputies went to the area behind The Scrub Board Laundry, located at 2038 Rives Road, and found the person dead inside a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.
A release from the sheriff’s office said investigators processed the vehicle and conducted a cursory search of the immediate area.
The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke for an autopsy to determine the identification of the victim as well as the manner and cause of death.
The release did not specify the gender of the individual or any preliminary details about the scene or the state of the body.
Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheriff's Deputies and Henry County Public Safety were processing the scene behind the Scrub Board Laundry on Rives Road where the body was found.
The area behind the laundry, including a trailer, was wrapped in crime-scene tape.
That area earlier this year was the location of a search and arrest after a series of burglaries.
Investigators ask that anyone having information pertaining to this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
