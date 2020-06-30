Death of Snow Creek woman still active and ongoing despite suicide ruling by coroner

The case is not closed in the death of a Snow Creek woman that had been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.

Adrianne Ruth Martin, 37, of Blue Spruce Dr. in Snow Creek was found by deputies in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store at 3874 Stones Dairy Road on June 15.

The 911 communications center received a call at about 4:36 p.m. A report indicated citizens were performing CPR on a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound inside a blue Honda sports-utility vehicle.

The Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad transported Martin to Sovah-Health in Martnsville, where she was pronounced dead.

In a letter to the Martinsville Bulletin, Lisa Eggleston, Martin’s mother, suggested a convicted felon was at the scene at the time of the shooting and was involved in a current investigation involving her daughter’s death.

Perry confirmed as much on Tuesday.

“The death of Adrianne Martin is still an ongoing, active investigation,” Perry said. “We have not made any conclusion as of yet.

“Among some of the parts of this case is forensic evidence that has been sent to the state lab for testing.”