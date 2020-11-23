Deputies try to identify man found dead behind restaurant in Collinsville

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of a man found dead behind a restaurant in Collinsville on Monday morning.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call at 7:01 about a deceased person behind Kentucky Fried Chicken store at 3500 Virginia Ave., a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Deputies found the body in the rear parking lot near Dumpsters, and the release said evidence at the scene suggested the death could have been caused by a drug overdose.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But there was no information about his identity. The release described him as being white and wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, blue coat and blue jeans. His size and other distinguishing features, such as hair color or eye color, were not included in the release.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators ask that anyone having information regarding this incident to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.