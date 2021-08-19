An elderly Bassett man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes against children won't spend nearly that much time behind bars.

With most of the time suspended Larry Thomas Crotts, 74, will be imprisoned for only 7.5 years.

Crotts was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in May, 2020 on charges of object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crimes took place between Dec. 1, 2017, and March 30, 2020, and Crotts was arrested on May 21, 2020 and held in the Henry County Jail.

On March 12 he pleaded guilty to all charges in the Henry County Circuit Court, and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

On Wednesday, Crotts was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the three charges for a total of 30 years, with 22 years and 6 months suspended.

Crotts was also ordered to be on probation for 5 years and to pay $2,058 in court costs.

Crotts will be 80 years old when he is eligible for release in November 2027.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.