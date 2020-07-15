Elderly Patrick County woman found safe

An elderly Patrick Springs woman was found safe after she left her home on foot and became lost, causing K9 units to be deployed, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Patrick deputies and troopers responded to the call at approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday and began to look for the woman, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons.
After their initial search was unsuccessful, deputies brought in a bloodhound K9 unit to assist.
Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Waddell and his bloodhound Buford ultimately located the victim on a powerline in thick vegetation.
“We are grateful for Deputy Waddell and Buford,” Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release. “Trying to locate someone when you have no indication of which direction they initially traveled is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”
It is estimated that the victim had been out in the elements for about five hours when she was found.
Smith said she was transported to the hospital – he didn’t specify which one – and there was no information about her condition.
