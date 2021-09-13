Ferrum man headed to prison after violating probation

A Ferrum man is headed to prison after violation of probation in cases in two different areas.
Raymond Kyle McKernan, 33, was indicted on Sept. 30, 2018, by a Martinsville Circuit Court Grand Jury on charges of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, but he was not arrested until Aug. 18, 2019.
McKernan pleaded guilty on June 21 to possessing fentanyl and heroin while on that same day the charge of possessing methamphetamine was dropped.
Although he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all 10 years were suspended.
But less than a month after McKernan pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court, he was ordered to appear in Halifax Circuit Court, where he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13, 2020.
In Halifax McKernan was sentenced to 5 years, with all of the time suspended, and given 2 years of probation.
McKernan’s guilty plea in Martinsville occurred while the probation in Halifax was still active, so his probation was revoked, obligating him to serve the 5-year sentence he received.
