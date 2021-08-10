Fieldale man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in altercation with girlfriend

A Fieldale man could get as much as 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to an altercation with his live-in girlfriend.

Michael Joey Davis, 45 pleaded guilty Monday in Henry County Circuit Court to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, abduction, strangulation of a family or household member, assault and battery of a family or household member and brandishing a firearm.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Clerk's office reveals Henry County Deputy K. L. Thompson responded on Jan. 29, 2020, to a residence at 2704 The Great Road on a report of a disturbance.

Thompson said he determined that Davis and Yolander Witcher lived at the house and were involved in a relationship.

When Thompson arrived, he said, Witcher told him that Davis had "pushed her while she was in the bathroom, causing her to fall in the shower."

Witcher told Thompson she went to her room, and Davis "pushed her onto the bed and grabbed her by her neck and choked her causing her to not be able to breathe."

Thompson said in his report that Witcher told him Davis left her room and came back with a gun and pointed it at her.