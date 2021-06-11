Fieldale man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman during drug deal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to McDowell's Facebook page, he had converted to Islam and had changed his name to "Hassan."

"She was still having trouble, but she also said 'Thomas McDowell,'" Harper said in his report.

Deputies on the scene obtained photos of McDowell from dispatch and showed them to McReynolds, and "she advised that was the person that shot her," Harper wrote.

As the investigation progressed, Harper learned from Brandon Massey that he and Ashley Lankford rode with McDowell to the house where McDowell intended to buy drugs from McReynolds, the report stated.

"Brandon said Thomas [McDowell] got out to purchase drugs from Krystal [McReynolds]," Harper wrote. "Thomas [McDowell] was three feet from Brandon when Thomas pulled out a small handgun and shot Krystal in the face."

Harper wrote that, after the shooting, McDowell, Massey and Lankford went to a residence at 1370 The Great Road in Bassett.

Harper said in his report that it was at the house on The Great Road where deputies caught up with McDowell.

McDowell was charged the following day.