Fieldale man sentenced to 38 years in prison for killing pregnant woman

Reports from Henry County Investigator E.L. Harper on file in the Henry County Clerk's Office describe a person identified as "Lt. Hambrick" as the first officer to arrive on the scene, where he found McReynolds on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound to her face.

"McReynolds was having trouble talking due to her injuries but when Hambrick asked who shot her, she said 'Hassan.'"

According to McDowell's Facebook page, he had converted to Islam and had changed his name to "Hassan."

"She was still having trouble, but she also said 'Thomas McDowell,'" Harper said in his report.

Deputies on the scene obtained photos of McDowell from dispatch and showed them to McReynolds, and "she advised that was the person that shot her," Harper wrote.

As the investigation progressed, Harper learned from Brandon Massey that he and Ashley Lankford rode with McDowell to the house where McDowell intended to buy drugs from McReynolds, the report stated.

"Brandon said Thomas [McDowell] got out to purchase drugs from Krystal [McReynolds], Harper wrote. "Thomas [McDowell] was three feet from Brandon when Thomas pulled out a small handgun and shot Krystal in the face."