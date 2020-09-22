 Skip to main content
First-degree murder and conspiracy charges among 153 indictments handed down by Henry County Grand Jury
David Morse-COLLAGE

David Lee Morse (top-left), Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald (top-right), Casey Lynn Rogers (bottom-left), Collin Joshua Russell (bottom right).

 Bill Wyatt

A Henry County Grand Jury indicted four people for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the shooting death last spring of the wife of a former Henry County Sheriff's Office investigator.

David Lee Morse, 66, Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, Joshua Russell,37, and Casey Lynn Rogers, 27 are charged in the death of Pamela S. Morse, 63, David Morse's wife.

David Morse reported that he arrived home from work on the morning of May 13 and found his wife dead of an apparent gunshot wound and her 2010 Jeep Compass missing.

The Virginia State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Henry County Sheriff's Office because David Morse is a retired investigator with Henry County.

VSP's investigators determined that David Morse, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers devised a plan to kill Pamela Morse when David Morse was not at home.

Russell was found with the Jeep in Franklin County.

In additional to the murder and conspiracy charges, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers were indicted on a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Russell and Rogers also were indicted on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and a firearm and possession of a firearm.

These were among 153 indictments handed down Monday morning by the grand jury. None of the indictments were sealed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Henry County Grand Jury indictments

The grand jury issued 153 indictments:

  • Tracy Allen Adkins, 33, on or about Aug. 20, 2019, possession of heroin.
  • Salvador Medina-Ariza, 28, on or about Dec. 25, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
  • Damien Shane Arrington, 18, on or about April 4, attempted malicious wounding with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill, maliciously shoot at occupied motor vehicle, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding of family/household member.
  • Nancy Paola Barco, 25, on or about April 30, two counts endangering the life of a child, DUI (1st offense).
  • Landon Alpha Boyette, 36, on or about March 21, hit and run, DUI, assault law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice.
  • Nicholas Giles Cameron, 22, on or about March 26, breaking and entering building with intent to commit larceny, possession burglary tools.
  • Michael Benjamin Campbell, 24, on or about April 6, possession methamphetamine.
  • Anthony Jiar Castillo, 21, on or about April, 2011 and April 10, 2016, aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13 years old.
  • Aaron Chase Clayton, 22, on or about Jan. 4, felony destruction of property.
  • Samuel Louis Coffey, 28, on or about Sept. 5, 2019, breaking and entering with intent.
  • Darius Evan Crump, 24, on or about May 21, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Courtney Lynne Dalton, 41, on or about Feb. 24, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent.
  • Landrick Marcus Daniel, 26, on or about Feb. 2, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
  • Michael Joey Davis, 44, on or about Jan. 29, possession of a firearm by felon, abduction, strangulation.
  • Lloyd Joseph Diehl, 30, on or about Aug. 29, 2019, eluding police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Tammy Jo Dowling, 49, between Feb. 24 and March 3, three counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian.
  • Don Rubuen Draper, aka Don Reuben Draper, on or about July 2, felonious violation of the habitual offender act (2nd or subsequent offense).
  • Gregory Robert Dunford, 34, on or about Dec. 31, grand larceny.
  • Paul Travis Edwards, 42, between June 25, 2016, and June 24, 2019, aggravated sexual battery by parent, on or about Dec. 10, and on or about Feb. 11, aggravated sexual battery - victim mentally incapacitated or helpless on both dates.
  • Dakota Christopher Foley, 22, on or about Oct. 9, credit card theft, credit card fraud, four counts of obtaining money/property by false pretense
  • Joseph Patrick Ferguson, 64, on or about Jan. 10, strangulation.
  • Timothy Daniel Fulp, 31, on or about Dec. 13, eluding police, speeding 20 mph or more over limit.
  • Timothy Lee Graves, 49, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, grand larceny.
  • Latonya Jamison Grizzle, 48, on or about June 1, false statement to a firearm dealer.
  • James Blake Harrison, 31, on or about June 22, 2019, possession of heroin, methamphetamine.
  • Jeffrey Lynn Hayden Jr., 30, on or about July 31 and Aug. 1, petit larceny (3rd or subsequent offense), on each date.
  • Daniel Ray Hedrick, 46, on or about May 4, shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense).
  • Adam Lee Helton, 31, on or about Feb. 17, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
  • Teresa Gayle Hill, 50, endangering life of a child on or about March 12.
  • Randall Scott Hillriegel, Jr. 34, on or about April 20, strangulation.
  • Derek Ray Jordan, 30, on or about May 24, possession of a firearm by violent felon.
  • Kasie Lane, Joyce, 28, on or about Oct. 14, shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense).
  • Alberto Perez Justo, 54, on or about Dec. 7, hit and run.
  • Michael Anthony King, 60, on or about April 27, possession of a firearm by felon within 10 years, two counts of possession of ammunition by felon.
  • Rodney Taylor Martin, 43, on or about Sept. 30, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Barry Nicholas McCraw, 37, between Jan. 10 and Feb. 8, credit card theft, credit card fraud.
  • Branden Keith McNeely, 27, on or about June 13, hit and run, attempted malicious wounding of family/household member, attempted malicious wounding.
  • John Carson Meeks, 23, on or about March 21, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Leonard William Millner, 65, on or about March 29, malicious wounding of family/household member.
  • Samantha Sue Moorefield, 33, on or about Oct. 11, two charges of felony failure to appear.
  • James Robert Mullins, 42, on or about Feb. 14, felony fail to appear.
  • Shane Douglas Mullins, 23, on or about Feb. 18, forging a public document, uttering a forged public document, attempting to obtain money by false pretense.
  • Ronald Lee Mundy, 57, between June 28 2013 and June 27, 2017, aggravated sexual battery: victim younger than 13 years old, indecent liberties with a child by step-parent. Between May 20, 2019 and May 8, 2020, aggravated sexual battery: victim younger than 13 years old; on or about May 9, aggravated sexual battery: victim younger than 13 years old.
  • Bryan Patrick O'Leary, 24, on or about Dec. 4, carrying a concealed weapon (3rd of subsequent offense).
  • Karl Duane Overby, III, 32, on or about July 17, 2019, possession of fentanyl.
  • Terrill Jermaine Parker, 42, on or about April 13, strangulation.
  • Laura Elizabeth Parnell, 51, on or about March 14, shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense).
  • Jaylan Da'quon Price, 22, on or about March 21, robbery: use of deadly weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
  • Justin Zachery Pruitt, 24, on or about Aug. 31, 2019, possession of fentanyl.
  • Stephanie Brooke Robertson, 29, between Aug. 8, 2019, and Aug. 9, 2019, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
  • Brad Elliott Rorrer, 43, on or about Dec. 6, breaking and entering a dwelling in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny.
  • Tammi Marie Snuffer, 39, on or about Jan. 24, shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense).
  • Donald Ray Stone, 40, on or about April 21, shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense).
  • Jeremiah Howard Sweet, 40, on or about Oct. 24, 2019, 12 counts of felony failure to appear, on or about May 17, May 18, May 21, May 22, uttering a forged check, obtaining money by false pretense and forgery on each date.
  • Justin Ryan Tankersley, 20, between Feb. 1 and May 31, embezzlement of $500 or more.
  • Charles Donnie Thornhill, 48, on or about March 4, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.
  • Brandon Eugene Tipold, 25, on or about June 23, 2019, eluding police, speeding 20 mph or more over limit.
  • Heather Marie Toufas, 30, on or about April 25, shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense).
  • Timothy William Turner, 35, on or about July 2, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, on or about Aug. 17, escaping custody of law enforcement.
  • Heather Marie Ward, 25, on or about May 17, eluding police, speeding 20 mph or more over limit.
  • Michael David Warren, Jr. on or about April 6, aggravated sexual battery by step-parent, entering a dwelling in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony.
  • Michael Gene Webb, 60, on or about Jan. 11, eluding police, speeding 20 mph or more over limit, driving after license revoked for DUI.
  • Tamon Dorrell Witcher, 32, on or about Oct. 21 and Nov. 22, distribution of cocaine; on or about Jan. 29, 2019, and Feb. 6, 2019, Feb. 21, 2019, distribution of heroin (2nd offense), on each date; on or about Oct. 12, 2018, and on Nov. 26, 2018, distribution of cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense), on each date.
  • James Bradley Young, 32, on or about May 1, 2019, distributing of methamphetamine, on or about May 14, 2019, distribution of methamphetamine.
