First-degree murder and conspiracy charges among 153 indictments handed down by Henry County Grand Jury

A Henry County Grand Jury indicted four people for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the shooting death last spring of the wife of a former Henry County Sheriff's Office investigator.

David Lee Morse, 66, Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, Joshua Russell,37, and Casey Lynn Rogers, 27 are charged in the death of Pamela S. Morse, 63, David Morse's wife.

David Morse reported that he arrived home from work on the morning of May 13 and found his wife dead of an apparent gunshot wound and her 2010 Jeep Compass missing.

The Virginia State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Henry County Sheriff's Office because David Morse is a retired investigator with Henry County.

VSP's investigators determined that David Morse, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers devised a plan to kill Pamela Morse when David Morse was not at home.

Russell was found with the Jeep in Franklin County.

In additional to the murder and conspiracy charges, Fitzgerald, Russell and Rogers were indicted on a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.