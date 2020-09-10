First-degree murder charge against Bassett man dropped in plea deal

First-degree murder and several other charges were dropped Tuesday against a Bassett man who reached a plea agreement in a drive-by shooting death of an Axton man.

Adrian Eugene Watkins, 28 of Bassett, had been charged with first-degree murder, conspire to commit murder, reckless with a gun causing bodily injury, shoot into a public place causing injury, attempted murder, maliciously shoot into an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (first offense) in the death of Sean Goddard Jr., 20, of Axton, who died after a drive-by shooting on May 13, 2018, in Martinsville.

All of the charges against Watkins were dropped in Martinsville Circuit Court in exchange for a guilty plea on a charge of possession of a weapon by a violent felon and payment of restitution in the amount of $10,394.10.

Court records show Watkins already had made restitution and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Watkins had been out on bond while awaiting Tuesday’s sentencing. During that time he was fined $50 for public swearing and intoxication on Dec. 30 and charged again with possession of a weapon by a violent felon on Feb. 11. Watkins pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment in June and is due for trial on the most recent charge in Martinsville Circuit Court on Wednesday.