Former Henry County investigator sentenced to 60 years in prison

A retired Henry County investigator will likely spend the rest of his life in prison in the death of his wife.

David Lee Morse, 67, of 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road, was sentenced by Judge David Williams in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of his wife, Pamela Morse, 63, who was found in her bed, dead of a gunshot wound to the head on May 13, 2020.

Williams could have sentenced Morse to life in prison, but instead sentenced him to 50 years for murder and 10 years for conspiracy, suspending 30 years and ordering restitution to the family in an amount to be determined at a later date.

"This was premeditated, calculated and carefully laid out," said Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester. "As a former law enforcement officer he ought to have better sense."

Nester said Morse's claim during his trial that he had "no idea what was going on" was not plausible and he had accepted no responsibility for his wife having been "gunned down in the bed."

"He made these selfish choices in life and Mrs. Morse is dead because of it," said Nester. "Now he has to pay."

Michael McPheeters, Morse's attorney, pleaded for leniency for his client.

"He's a good father, provider and he's spent half of his life in law enforcement," said McPheeters. "He's aging, close to 70, and any time in prison needs to be measured by his life expectancy."

Over a three-day trial that ended on Dec. 1, Nester and McPheeters unraveled a twisted story that involved four people and ended with Pamela Morse's death.

McPheeters moved to strike both charges against his client, claiming the Commonwealth had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, but in particular, he asked the charge of first-degree murder be dropped because the evidence was clear his client was not the shooter.

“Mr. Morse engaged in bad behavior, but he didn’t want harm to come to Pam,” said McPheeters during the trial.

Nester pointed out that if it is proven a person’s deliberate and premeditated behavior causes someone’s death, the person does not have to be the shooter in a shooting death to be found guilty of murder.

Williams denied McPheeters’ motion to strike on both counts.

“The phone messages between Ms. Fitzgerald and Mr. Morse are literally a play-by-play,” said Nester. “He said those text messages were going to cause him a lot of headaches, and they have.”

During the trial, a 911 call made by Morse on March 13, 2020 at 7:52 a.m. was replayed.

“My wife’s been shot,” Morse said between sobs. “I just got in from work and she’s in the bed. She’s been shot.”

Morse, who had investigated countless cases in 12 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and for 13 years prior to that for the Patrick County Sheriff’s Department, told the dispatcher that his wife was “cold to the touch” that she had “been shot in the head” and that there were no suspects around.

While waiting for police and rescue to arrive, Morse told the dispatcher he last spoke with his wife around 9:30 the night before as he was leaving for work in Woolwine, and she asked him to pick up some biscuits and gravy from Hardee’s on the way home in the morning.

Morse said he remembered coming home and noticing his wife’s Jeep was gone so he went inside the house, saw everything was in disarray, put the breakfasts down in the kitchen and then made his way down the hallway, eventually finding his wife dead in bed.

Morse “admitted he had been seeing Tanna Fitzgerald and he didn’t think his wife knew about the affair,” said VSP Special Agent Billy McCraw at the trial. “He said he didn’t think Fitzgerald was involved.”

VSP Special Agent Matt Wade testified during the trial that Fitzgerald provided him with the code to an electric lock on a door to Morse's house and Wade got a search warrant and went to the house to see if the code would open the lock, and it did.

Wade also testified that Morse had told him that Fitzgerald didn’t have the code to the lock and had never been in his house.

Testimony then turned to a house at 525 Holley Ridge Road in Franklin County where investigators had found Fitzgerald with Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan.

Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Roanoke, also was found then on the property, along with Pamela Morse’s stolen Jeep, which had been partially spray-painted.

“About 140 yards down a logging road we found a .357 magnum revolver in a green cardboard box, unloaded and separated from other guns on the property,” said VSP Special Agent Lee Willis during the trial.

Nester detailed a string of text messages at the trial between Fitzgerald and Morse in the overnight and early-morning hours leading up to the discovery of Pamela Morse’s death and investigators utilized a special software to extract deleted messages from the phones of Fitzgerald and Morse that included a conversation about where surveillance cameras were located on Morse’s property.

At 4:48 a.m. on the day Pamela Morse was found dead, a text from David Morse’s phone to Fitzgerald said “People are waking up now.”

“It’s already in progress,” came the response from Fitzgerald’s phone. “I’ll turn myself in, I’ll take the blame.”

Rogers and Russell are charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny of an automobile. Russell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Both Rogers and Russell are scheduled for a five-day jury trial in Henry County Circuit Court beginning July 11.

Charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Fitzgerald were dismissed after Fitzgerald died in October 2020 while in the Henry County Jail after notifying deputies that she had taken an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

Morse retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department more than a decade ago. He was among the investigators assigned to the still-unsolved shooting deaths of Michael, Mary and Jennifer Short in 2002.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

