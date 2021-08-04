Former Patrick County basketball player get two years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stephen Coby Gravely, 21, of 100 Dexter St. in Martinsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and in November was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, and ordered to pay $775 in fines and court costs.

Gravely also was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny in Henry County on May 9, 2020 and was sentenced on July 7 to 10 years in prison, with 8 years suspended, 2 years probation and ordered to pay $1,446 in court costs.

Acya Danelle Hagen, 19, of Russwood Mountain Lane in Stuart was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the shooting in January. She is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 19 in Patrick County Circuit Court.

A 17-year old was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit robbery. The name and disposition of the charges have not been released because of state law prohibiting the release of such information about anyone younger than 18.