Former Patrick County basketball player get two years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
A former high school basketball player charged with killing a man in what investigators say was a drug deal that turned into a homicide has pleaded guilty in Patrick County Circuit Court.
Jermaine Davis "Jay" Penn Jr., 20, of 205 Hickory Ridge in Woolwine was sentenced to 20 years in prison but will only serve 2 years of that time for his role in the killing of Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, in January 2020.
Penn was charged with second-degree murder, shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, but he entered an Alford plea on March 22 to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Penn was sentenced to 10 years, with 8 years suspended, for manslaughter and 10 years suspended for shooting a firearm near a school.
The use of a firearm charge was dropped.
Penn, then only, 19, was one of two former high school basketball players charged with killing Hairston, who was shot outside the True Gospel Baptist Church on Virginia Route 8, in Patrick County on a Sunday night.
Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 19, of 12 Kelly Mill Road in Stuart also was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting near Patrick County High School, where Reynolds was a 3-year starter and Penn a reserve on the basketball team.
Reynolds struck a deal on Dec. 18, and in exchange for pleading guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, providing false information during an investigation and no contest to being an accessory after the fact, the murder charge, use of a firearm and shooting near a school charges were dropped.
Reynolds was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 10 years and 6 months suspended, and ordered to pay $1,622 in court costs and $250 in fines.
Penn was ordered to pay $3,793 in court costs, and both Reynolds and Penn were ordered to pay $10,938.95 in restitution.
Stephen Coby Gravely, 21, of 100 Dexter St. in Martinsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and in November was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, and ordered to pay $775 in fines and court costs.
Gravely also was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny in Henry County on May 9, 2020 and was sentenced on July 7 to 10 years in prison, with 8 years suspended, 2 years probation and ordered to pay $1,446 in court costs.
Acya Danelle Hagen, 19, of Russwood Mountain Lane in Stuart was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the shooting in January. She is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 19 in Patrick County Circuit Court.
A 17-year old was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit robbery. The name and disposition of the charges have not been released because of state law prohibiting the release of such information about anyone younger than 18.
Reynolds and Penn were former basketball players at Patrick County High School, which is yards up the road from where the shooting took place. Reynolds was a three-year starter and Penn a reserve.
Investigators believe that Hairston and Hagen set up a drug deal with Gravely, Reynolds and Penn to take place at the church and then, along with the juvenile, developed a plan to rob them, a release stated.
Reynolds and Penn were seated in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle when the two groups met, and investigators said the first shot was fired from where they were sitting.
More gunfire erupted between the two groups, and when the shooting stopped, Hairston had been fatally wounded.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Gravely, Penn and Reynolds fled the scene in a red Honda Civic, which was recovered a few hours later in Henry County.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office, Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.
"As is typically the case, area law enforcement agencies worked closely together to solve this crime and prevent further acts of violence, which will not be tolerated in our county," Smith said in a release.