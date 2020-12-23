Former 'Survivor' contestant Fairplay charged with larceny

Danville police served them warrants on behalf of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Chivvis said.

Fairplay has an address in Providence, North Carolina, and Hall lives in Danville.

Fairplay is best known for his first time competing on the CBS reality competition series — back in 2003, on "Survivor: Pearl Islands" — because he staged what host Jeff Probst called the "greatest lie ever told on Survivor," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fairplay had a friend pretend to break the news that his grandmother had died in order to get sympathy from the other competitors and win the reward. His grandmother was actually alive.

"The 'Dead Grandma' lie is still considered one of the greatest moves in the history of not just Survivor, but reality television as a whole," Fairplay recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted to bring an outside element to the game and create the first reality villain. There had been 'bad guys' prior to me on reality TV, but they never sought out that personification. They claimed bad editing or creative storytelling. I embraced the role and reveled in it."

Fairplay ended up in third place and appeared on Survivor again later. Fairplay is a realtor with Hauser Realty Group in Danville.

No trial date has been scheduled.

