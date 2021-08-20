Franklin County man sentenced to 30 years in sex crimes with teenaged girl

A Franklin County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison but will serve only 5 for sex offenses involving a young girl.
Juan Manuel Silva, 54, of Carver Lee Road in Henry was indicted in March, 2020 on charges of computer solicitation of a child and three charges of aggravated sexual battery that allegedly occurred in February 2019.
Silva was jailed on March 17, 2020, and was released on bail in Henry County Circuit Court after initially being denied bond in Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but his time out of jail was short-lived.
Shortly after Silva's released under a $15,000 bond he violated the condition of his bond by being in the presence of an underage family member when no other adult was present to supervise.
A criminal complaint by Henry County Sheriff's Investigator R. M. Turner on file with the Henry County Clerk's Office provided details of the solicitation charge.
"I received information about concerning text messages between an adult and a child," Turner wrote. "The victim is currently 14 years of age, and she received inappropriate text messages from Juan Manuel Silva."
Turner provided example of those text messages that included Silva asking the girl to engage in sexual acts with him.
"The girl did not want Silva to send the messages to her, and they made her uncomfortable," Turner wrote. "The phone number that was used to send the messages to the girl was from the same number that Turner used to reach Silva by phone."
Details of the aggravated sexual battery charges were sealed by Judge David Williams.
On Thursday, Silva's attorney, Ward Armstrong, had reached a plea agreement with Henry County Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester.
In exchange for an Alford plea on the charges of computer solicitation of a child and aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, the charges of aggravated sexual battery of someone that is incapacitated and aggravated sexual battery of a victim 13-15 years old were dropped.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea in criminal court, whereby a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence, but admits that the evidence by the prosecution would likely be enough to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The plea agreement calls for 30 years of incarceration, with 25 years suspended, 5 years probation and $1,008 in court costs.
Silva will then be required to be on good behavior for 30 years, and he must maintain no contact with the victim for the duration of the good behavior period.
