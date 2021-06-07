GoFundMe page setup for Stuart teenager who was shot in the head

A GoFundMe account was set up on Friday to raise money for the family of a Stuart teenager who was shot in the head last week.
Mason Wasoski, 19, is in a Roanoke hospital fighting for his life after being found Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound to his head.
Just before 2 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a shooting on S & L Court in Collinsville. Deputies were nearby and arrived on the scene two minutes after the call came in, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Wasoski was found inside his vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head, the release stated.
Wasoski was airlifted to Roanoke for treatment of life-threatening injuries. It was unclear to which hospital Wasoski was taken.
"Renee Carpenter is best friends with Wasoski’s mother and created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and transportation costs for the family", said Meghan Lee, a GoFundMe communications associate.
“Mason is only 19 years old and is the oldest son of Kevin and Tangie Setliff Wasoski,” Carpenter wrote on the GoFundMe page. “On June 2, he was found shot inside his vehicle. He is currently in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
“The doctor’s say the next few days are critical.”
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and is actively following leads in the case, the release stated.
“This is a criminal investigation,” HCSO Capt. Wayne Davis said. “We are currently seeking the help of the public with any information they may be able to provide.”
Carpenter described the Wasoski family as “just plain good people” and said she had been close friends with Wasoski’s mother for over 30 years.
“At this time Mason has no health insurance,” Carpenter wrote. “His family will be missing work as this is a critical time. They obviously want to be as close to him as possible, so they will either be traveling long distance to and from the hospital, or staying in a hotel if they cannot get in the Ronald McDonald House.
“They need help financially as this is going to be a huge expense.”
Carpenter set a goal of $10,000, and more than $3,000 had been raised in 24 hours.
You can view the GoFundMe page and donate here: https://gf.me/v/c/37h/help-mason-family-with-medical-travel-expenses
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The amount of the reward is determined by the substance of the information provided.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.