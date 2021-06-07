GoFundMe page setup Stuart teenager who was shot in the head

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and is actively following leads in the case, the release stated.

“This is a criminal investigation,” HCSO Capt. Wayne Davis said. “We are currently seeking the help of the public with any information they may be able to provide.”

Carpenter described the Wasoski family as “just plain good people” and said she had been close friends with Wasoski’s mother for over 30 years.

“At this time Mason has no health insurance,” Carpenter wrote. “His family will be missing work as this is a critical time. They obviously want to be as close to him as possible, so they will either be traveling long distance to and from the hospital, or staying in a hotel if they cannot get in the Ronald McDonald House.

“They need help financially as this is going to be a huge expense.”

Carpenter set a goal of $10,000, and more than $3,000 had been raised in 24 hours.

You can view the GoFundMe page and donate here: https://gf.me/v/c/37h/help-mason-family-with-medical-travel-expenses

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The amount of the reward is determined by the substance of the information provided.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.