Grandmother found guilty of endangering the life of her grandchild

A Martinsville woman has been found guilty of endangering the life of her granddaughter in the first of two charges related to the same child on separate occasions.

Teresa Hill, 51, appeared in Henry County Circuit Court in an orange Martinsville City Jail jumpsuit Monday morning. She had been out on bail after a Henry County Grand Jury indicted her in September after her 3-year-old granddaughter was found in a blind curve in the road at the intersection of Recreation Street and Field Avenue in Fieldale by a passerby in the dark of night.

That was before the same child was found alone on Roy Street in Martinsville on her fifth birthday just over a week ago.

Police charged Hill with a second felony child neglect charge on March 26, along with the girl’s grandfather, Robert Underwood and that was when Hill was jailed without bond.

Testimony at Monday’s trial revealed Hill was living in an apartment in Fieldale in March of last year when a woman who was driving home from work around 9 p.m. saw a girl in the street wearing a dress, coat and no shoes.

A second woman driving another vehicle also saw the girl and both women stopped and called the police.