Grandparents charged with child neglect after 5-year-old found wandering the street in Martinsville

The grandparents of a 5-year-old girl were arrested Friday and charged with child neglect after she was found wandering on a Martinsville street.

Residents on Roy Street in Martinsville discovered the girl, barefoot and in her pajamas, walking alone in the street around 8 a.m.

The residents told police they had never seen the child in the neighborhood, a Martinsville Police release stated.

Shortly after 1 p.m. MPD posted on its Facebook page a picture of the girl asking anyone who might know her to call police or the Department of Social Services as soon as possible.

After several hours of searching the area, the MPD and the Child Protective Services Unit from the Department of Social Services were able to locate the family, the release stated.

Teresa Hill and Robert Underwood, grandparents of the child, have been charged with felony child neglect.

Hill is being held in the Martinsville City Jail under no bond Underwood was released under a $3,000 secured bond.

MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said the child was safe and unharmed as was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.