Guilty as charged

Casey Lynn Rogers, 29, of Roanoke, has been found guilty of first-degree murder by a Henry County Circuit Court jury in the death of Pamela Morse.

After spending most of the day Thursday deliberating the charges against Rogers, the jury also returned guilty verdicts on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Judge Marcus Brinks was asked to rule on a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon and found Rogers guilty of that charge as well.

Rogers, who is incarcerated in the Henry County Detention Facility, has been scheduled for sentencing on March 7 at 2 p.m. First-degree murder is a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester spent almost three days presenting evidence through many witnesses, mostly law enforcement agents. The defense relied solely on Rogers' testimony to convince a jury she was not guilty of the charges involving the death of Pamela Morse.

Nester told the jury in his opening statement his case lacked forensic evidence placing Rogers at the scene of the crime, but in the end, he said the preponderance of evidence regarding the events leading up to and after Morse was shot twice in the head while in her bed on May 13, 2020, would be enough for anyone with common sense to convict Rogers of murder.

Rogers' attorney, John Swezey, appealed to Brinks prior to the jury getting the case, saying the burden of proof on all of the charges against his client had not been met by the prosecution, but Brinks disagreed.

Evidence presented at trial indicated Pamela Morse's husband, David Morse, a retired Henry County investigator, and David's girlfriend, Tanna Fitzgerald, had attempted to cause Pamela Morse to overdose on heroin and nitroglycerin by spiking Pamela's soft drink.

Evidence then pointed to Fitzgerald soliciting the help of Casey Lynn Rogers and her boyfriend, Collin Joshua Russell, to kill Pamela Morse while David Morse was at work and make the crime look like part of a burglary .

David Morse worked the third shift in Woolwine and numerous texts between Morse and Fitzgerald during the night before and on the morning of Pamela Morse's death established the murder plot, Nester explained.

Although Rogers, Russell and Fitzgerald indicated to police they had handled the murder weapon, recorded phone calls between Russell and Rogers played during the trial pointed to Fitzgerald as the person who shot and killed Pamela Morse.

Nester explained to the jury that regardless of who pulled the trigger, a person involved in a crime where a murder was committed could still be convicted of the murder .

Rogers maintained in her answers to police and in her testimony to the jury that she remained outside the house and heard two muffled shots that came from inside .

Rogers, Russell and Fitzgerald were all found the next day at a property in Franklin County where Russell had spray-painted Pamela Morse's stolen Jeep. The woods nearby contained items belonging to David and Pamela Morse.

The murder weapon was also found on the property.

Russell was convicted of an amended charge of second-degree murder, an amended charge of conspiring to commit second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Russell was sentenced to 90 years with 35 years suspended and ordered to pay $14,264 in restitution and costs.

David Morse was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 60 years with 30 years suspended and ordered to pay $13,310 in restitution and costs.

Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Charges against Fitzgerald were dismissed when she died after overdosing on blood pressure medication while in the Henry County Jail.