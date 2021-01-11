Guilty pleas of drugs and a stolen vehicle send two to prison in Martinsville

A Penhook woman could spend 10 years in prison for possession of heroin after she was caught riding in a stolen car.
On Jan. 10, 2019, Martinsville Police Officer C. Griffith spotted a white sport-utility vehicle that had been reported as stolen in Henry County.
The vehicle was being driven by Hunter Jacob Meeks, 23, of Collinsville when Griffith pulled it over.
Meeks and his passenger, Katelyn Brook Altizer, 28, of Penhook, were ordered out of the vehicle and detained while Griffith learned that Meeks was wanted in Henry County for the larceny of the stolen vehicle he was driving.
When Griffith inspected Altizer's purse, he found a pink case that had three jewelry bags with a tan substance inside them.
Lab tests confirmed the contents to be heroin.
Altizer told police she didn't have a job except for helping her mother clean houses at Smith Mountain Lake on occasion.
Monday morning she appeared before Martinsville Circuit Judge G. Carter Greer in an orange Henry County prison jumpsuit and pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.
"Do you understand that by pleading guilty you could receive the maximum 10 years in prison," Greer asked.
Altizer nodded her head and answered with a "yes."
Greer scheduled Altizer's sentencing date for March 18.
But Altizer will be in Henry General District Court on Friday for failure to appear and violation of good behavior and then in Henry County Circuit Court on Jan. 29 to have a trial date set on a charge of distributing heroin on Dec. 20, 2018.
Meanwhile, Meeks is back in prison, serving time at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center in Madison Heights.
Meeks was caught three days after he stole the SUV. He pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Oct. 15, 2019, to grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to a 5-year suspended sentence.
But two probation violations put Meeks back in jail.
He had suspensions of 3 years and 8 months of a 4-year and 11-month sentence and a 1-year, 10-month suspension. Both were revoked, resulting in 5 years and 6 months of active prison time for Meeks.
