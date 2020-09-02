Guilty pleas set aside for 1 year for former member of Patrick County School Board

Judge Marcus Brinks has taken under advisement guilty pleas from a former chair of the Patrick County School Board on felony charges of election fraud and forging a public document and will review the case again next June.

Records on file with the Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk’s office have remained clear of any details on the matter, but Ronnie Neal Terry admitted, after he was indicted almost a year ago, of committing a “foolish mistake.”

“I messed up on the paperwork and signing something I shouldn’t have signed,” Terry said. “I turned it in. They checked it out. There were some discrepancies. I take full responsibility. I’ve never been in any kind of trouble.”

As Terry explained it, a candidate has to certify he saw all the people sign his petition to get his name on the ballot. Terry said a Virginia State Police investigator indicated to him there were about 10 name’s on his petition that Terry didn’t see the people actually sign the petition.

Terry said he collected most of the 180-some signatures himself and that only about 125 names were required for him to be listed on the ballot.

Terry wouldn’t comment on how those 10 names ended up on his petition if he didn’t witness the people sign their names, but he took responsibility.