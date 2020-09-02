Guilty pleas set aside for 1 year for former member of Patrick County School Board

Judge Marcus Brinks has taken under advisement guilty pleas from a former chair of the Patrick County School Board on felony charges of election fraud and forging a public document and will review the case again next June.
Records on file with the Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk’s office have remained clear of any details on the matter, but Ronnie Neal Terry admitted, after he was indicted almost a year ago, of committing a “foolish mistake.”
“I messed up on the paperwork and signing something I shouldn’t have signed,” Terry said. “I turned it in. They checked it out. There were some discrepancies. I take full responsibility. I’ve never been in any kind of trouble.”
As Terry explained it, a candidate has to certify he saw all the people sign his petition to get his name on the ballot. Terry said a Virginia State Police investigator indicated to him there were about 10 name’s on his petition that Terry didn’t see the people actually sign the petition.
Terry said he collected most of the 180-some signatures himself and that only about 125 names were required for him to be listed on the ballot.
Terry wouldn’t comment on how those 10 names ended up on his petition if he didn’t witness the people sign their names, but he took responsibility.
“It’s on me,” he said.
The date of offense is listed as March 10, 2019. Terry was indicted and then arrested on Sept. 13, 2019, and release on personal recognizance.
He was serving as the vice-chair of the Patrick County School Board at the time and resigned from the board.
Shannon Harrell, a teacher at the Piedmont Governor’s School in Martinsville, was appointed to fill Terry’s unexpired term and decided, while doing so, she would run for a full term on the board.
That’s when Terry, with his two charges still pending, decided to run against Harrell.
“I just think maybe I’m a little better qualified for it than my opponent,” Terry said just days before the election. “I’ve done it almost 12 years, and I’ve always done what I thought was good for the kids and the school system.”
Harrell defeated Terry in the election and then pleaded guilty to both charges on Jan. 27.
A pre-sentence report was ordered, and Terry appeared back in Patrick County Circuit Court on June 17.
That was when Judge Brinks took the case with both charges under advisement and ordered Terry back in court in June of next year.
Terry lives in Meadows of Dan where he runs and co-owns Terry’s Body Shop.
When he resigned, he had spent 12 years on the school board. He served as board chair for about five years and vice chair for about three years.
Although the records do not stipulate how Brinks might eventually rule on the matter, typically if the person who has been charged remains free from any further scrapes with the law, there will be no punishment.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
