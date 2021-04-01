Harrisonburg man sentenced in Patrick County to alternative program for drug offenses

A Harrisonburg man was sentenced in Patrick County Circuit Court to the Community Corrections Alternative Program instead of a longer prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple drug offenses.

David Joseph Liguori, 31, was one of 191 people indicted on drug charges in June 2019 after a nearly 2-year narcotics investigation.

A Patrick County special grand jury returned more than 650 indictments during that session, and 12 of them had Liguori’s name on them.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said at the time that most of the charges from the investigation were for distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, and there were a number of charges for conspiracy to distribute drugs and firearms charges related to distribution.

For Liguori, 10 charges were for possession with intent to distribute a schedule one or two drug. There was also a charge for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a charge of distribution of a schedule three drug.

The DEA schedules drugs according to their potential for abuse and includes heroin and marijuana as schedule one drugs, cocaine and methamphetamines as schedule two and Tylenol with codeine as schedule three.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}