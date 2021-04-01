Harrisonburg man sentenced in Patrick County to alternative program for drug offenses

A Harrisonburg man was sentenced in Patrick County Circuit Court to the Community Corrections Alternative Program instead of a longer prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple drug offenses.
David Joseph Liguori, 31, was one of 191 people indicted on drug charges in June 2019 after a nearly 2-year narcotics investigation.
A Patrick County special grand jury returned more than 650 indictments during that session, and 12 of them had Liguori’s name on them.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said at the time that most of the charges from the investigation were for distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, and there were a number of charges for conspiracy to distribute drugs and firearms charges related to distribution.
For Liguori, 10 charges were for possession with intent to distribute a schedule one or two drug. There was also a charge for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a charge of distribution of a schedule three drug.
The DEA schedules drugs according to their potential for abuse and includes heroin and marijuana as schedule one drugs, cocaine and methamphetamines as schedule two and Tylenol with codeine as schedule three.
All of Liguori’s charges were related to a single incident almost five years ago, and his arrest didn’t occur until almost three years afterward.
Court records show Liguori was arrested on July 22, 2019, on 12 charges related to one incident on July 30, 2016.
In exchange for Liguori's pleading guilty to six of the charges, six others were dropped.
Liguori was sentenced to 28 years in prison with all but 11 months suspended, making him eligible for release in June.
Upon his release, Liguori will be on supervised probation for five years and ordered to report to CCAP, a sentencing option for those convicted of non-violent crimes that emphasizes re-entry and transitional services.
The Virginia Department of Corrections says participants must be on supervision for the duration of the program and after completion, there is a period of intensive supervision followed by a least one year of regular supervision.
The CCAP program length is based upon the parolee’s needs and typically lasts 22 to 48 weeks.
