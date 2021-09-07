Henry County caretaker will go to prison for 7.5 years on theft charges

A Henry County caretaker has until Thursday to pay a $20,000 appeals bond or report to prison for 7 years and 6 months.
Eva Carol Belcher, 60, of Snow Creek was sentenced by Circuit Judge David Williams in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to the 15 years the jury had recommended she received. But he suspended half the prison term on 2 years of probation and 5 years of good behavior.
In May Belcher was found guilty of using identify fraud to obtain goods, services of money with a value of more than $200, which is a felony, and seven misdemeanors for identity fraud to obtain goods, services or money with a value of $200 or less.
In May the jury recommend 1 year in prison for each of the seven misdemeanor convictions and 7.5 years on the felony conviction.
Belcher had been indicted on 41 charges related to identity theft, with 18 of those involving her buying gift cards with a credit card.
Belcher had been granted the use of the credit card to buy groceries for Charlotte McClain, whom she had been helping in McClain’s home, from September 2016 until she was fired in March 2018. Questionable purchases included gift cards for Kroger, Belk, McDonald’s and Applebee’s and also grocery items that McClain testified she never used, such as Natural Light beer, cat food, Kibbles and Bits dog food and Wild Cherry Pepsi.
Attorney Joseph Sanzone of Lynchburg represented Belcher. He argued that the charges were inappropriate because Belcher had been given the use of the credit card. Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester countered that the charge was not theft of the credit card but rather of McClain’s “identifying information for her own gain.”
Several women who had employed Belcher testified that she gave excellent care and was appreciated.
Katherine Boaz said Belcher had cared for her mother, Kitty Sue Hooker, from April 2019 until she died of COVID-19 in January.
“It was the best care [she] had ever gotten,” Boaz said. A previous caretaker “was grumpy. Carol was a breath of fresh air.”
Belcher was continually at her mother’s side until the end, without showing any concern about catching COVID herself, Boaz said.
Sue Rosser testified that Belcher has helped her “off and on” with household needs since she met her 7 or 8 years ago, and she has recommended Belcher to her friends.
She is “a very hard worker” who “goes above and beyond” what she is asked to do, Rosser said.
Susan Crafton said Belcher had helped her mother until she died in 2013, and “I have recommended her to most of the ladies with whom you are speaking today.”
Crafton said, “I have never had any qualms about anything. … This all is just a terrible, terrible thing that has happened, and I trust her completely.”
Carol Stermer said she had seen Belcher pay for McClain’s meals at book club “out of her own pocket.” Nester said McClain’s son had kept records on reimbursing her for those expenses.
“If I didn’t have staff already, I’d have her at my house,” Stermer said. “She was always in protection of Carol, always.”
Nester asked each of the women who had employed Belcher if they had done background checks on her, and if they would have employed her if they had known she had been convicted of 21 cases of larceny over 12 separate offense dates in a span of 20 years, from 1983 to 2004.
“I’ve never done that with anyone working in our household,” Boaz said. “We’ve always just assumed we could judge people” and trust recommendations from friends.
“She never stole anything from us,” Boaz said.
Rosser said Belcher “told me about the issues with bad checks.” She said she looked online for more information but didn’t find anything more.
“Had you known that about her, would you have hired her?” he asked.
“Absolutely,” Rosser said.
“Is it true that Mrs. Belcher was asked to leave King’s Grant, and is it true she’s not allowed over there anymore?” Nester asked her.
“What’s that got to do” with the case?, Rosser replied.
“I’ve never been sorry I didn’t do a background check, because I’ve never had any problems with her,” Crafton said. “I understand what happened. I still feel as strongly” about Belcher as before.
“Everybody has made mistakes,” she said about Belcher’s prior convictions. “She did what she felt like she had to do at one time. [It is] water over the dam.”
Rosie King testified that she worked as a caretaker for McClain the same time Belcher did. She had about three shifts a week in the evenings, after Belcher’s daytime shifts.
On average, about two of those three evenings a week, McClain would call Belcher, who was generous with her time off duty to talk with her, King said. “She always came across to me that she really loved Carol, always praising” her care.
Belcher testified that her husband depends upon her for health care at home.
Nester said another family had said they had hired her to work for them but fired her, and asked why.
“Because of the trouble I was in,” Belcher replied.
“This trouble here or other trouble?” he asked.
“I don’t know,” she said.
During closing arguments, Sanzone said, “If ever there was a case that cried out for probation, this is it.”
“This case doesn’t show a lot of money .. it shows cat food, dog food, chicken wings and an unknown group of gift cards,” Sanzone said.
Sanzone said that the jury’s sentencing recommendations did not “conform to the instructions.” For their sentencing recommendations on each of the misdemeanors, they had called for 1 year instead of the technically correct 12 months. “Maybe they lost interest, and maybe they were just tired” by the end of the 3-day trial, he said.
“The jury was meticulous in this case. … There’s no indication of any jury problems,” Nester said. “I think the opposite was true. They were very attentive” and asked appropriate questions.
“There’s no question she provided exquisite care. She’s not on trial for that,” Nester said.
“As hard as she tried to scrub that [prior criminal record] from her past, she’s stuck with it,” Nester said. She has not shown any remorse for previous crimes, he said.
“I appreciate very much these nice folks came in and testified,” the judge said. “Obviously, she’s very well liked.”
The jury was careful with the 3-day case, the judge said: “Obviously they spoke,” and were unanimous in their decision.
In any calendar, he said, 12 months equals 1 year, so that jury recommendation of sentence is well understood.
On the one felony charge, he set 7 years and 6 months in prison, without the fine the jury had recommended because “you can’t do both.”
The jury had recommended 1 year jail time on each of the seven misdemeanor charges. He suspended that sentence in favor of 2 years of probation and 5 years of good behavior.
Belcher was quiet when the sentence was read. She left the courtroom with the witnesses who had testified on her behalf, who had remained in court after their turns on the stand to watch the rest of the proceedings.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com