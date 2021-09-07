Henry County caretaker will go to prison for 7.5 years on theft charges

Crafton said, “I have never had any qualms about anything. … This all is just a terrible, terrible thing that has happened, and I trust her completely.”

Carol Stermer said she had seen Belcher pay for McClain’s meals at book club “out of her own pocket.” Nester said McClain’s son had kept records on reimbursing her for those expenses.

“If I didn’t have staff already, I’d have her at my house,” Stermer said. “She was always in protection of Carol, always.”

Nester asked each of the women who had employed Belcher if they had done background checks on her, and if they would have employed her if they had known she had been convicted of 21 cases of larceny over 12 separate offense dates in a span of 20 years, from 1983 to 2004.

“I’ve never done that with anyone working in our household,” Boaz said. “We’ve always just assumed we could judge people” and trust recommendations from friends.

“She never stole anything from us,” Boaz said.

Rosser said Belcher “told me about the issues with bad checks.” She said she looked online for more information but didn’t find anything more.

“Had you known that about her, would you have hired her?” he asked.

