Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Direct indictments

  • Joey Ray Brown, 46, on or about Oct. 16, possess methamphetamine.
  • Derick Lamont Custis, 49, on or about June 28, DUI-1st offense-BAC .15-.20, refuse blood or breath test.
  • Sirius (NMN) Davis, 25, on or about Oct. 20, conspiracy to commit robbery.
  • Christopher Neil Dotson, 32, between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, forgery, attempt to commit identity fraud, on or about Oct. 20, utter a forged check, attempt to obtain money by false pretense.
  • Zachary Edward Hager, 36, on or about Oct. 20, possess fentanyl.
  • Johnathan Lamar Harber, 28, on or about Oct. 20, conspiracy to commit robbery.
  • Christopher Lynn Hite, 39, between June 4 and Oct. 20, construction fraud less than $1,000.
  • Sara Mosby Hodge, 33, on or about Oct. 22, forgery, utter a forged check, identity fraud, on or about Oct. 25, forgery, utter a forged check, identity fraud, on or about Oct. 26, forgery, utter a forged check, identity fraud, obtain money/property by false pretense less than $1,000.
  • Donovan Ray Jordan, 44, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 obtain utility service by fraud less than $1,000, grand larceny.
  • Derick Devon Martin, 51, on or about April 16, carjacking, attempted capital murder of law enforcement officer, destruction of property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and batter law enforcement officer.
  • Nykel Kimani Martin, 22, on or about Oct. 20, conspiracy to commit robbery.
  • Charles Junior McMillan, 44, on or about Aug. 22, possess methamphetamine.
  • Jaquan Malik Nibblett, 23, on or about Oct. 20, conspiracy to commit robbery.
  • Albert Ray Oliver, 62, between June 29, 2010 and June 28, 2013, forcible sodomy - victim less than 13 years old, object sexual penetration - victim less than 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery - victim less than 13 years old, indecent liberties with minor by custodian.
  • Tara Renee Pack, 36, on or about Aug. 1, three counts of endanger life of a child.
  • Jackie Lewis Phillips, 29, on or about June 12, worthless check less than $1,000.
  • Scottie Lee Rose, 38, on or about Sept. 15, assault and batter.
  • David Lewis Simms, 29, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.
  • Robert Nicholas Spina, 43, on or about Aug. 17, possess fentanyl, possess tramadol.
  • William Jeffery Tate, 52, on or about Dec. 19, grand larceny of motor vehicle.
  • Justin Louis Thompson, 37, on or about March 30, 2019, possess oxycodone and acetaminophen, possess hydrocodone and acetaminophen, possess heroin, possess hashish oil.
  • Orielle Michelle Turner, 37, on or about Jan. 8, 2018, distribute oxycodone and acetaminophen-2nd offense, distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen-2nd offense.
  • Gregorio (NMN) Corona Valderama aka Juan Carlos Becerra-Reyes, 41, on or about Oct. 30, 2020, distribute methamphetamine less than 10 grams.
  • Amber Danielle Vanzandt, 29, on or about Nov. 11, possess fentanyl, possess unlawful chemical compound by inmate.
  • Davie Paul Walker, 58, on or about Sept. 23, fail to stop for school bus, reckless driving, drive suspended, conceal evidence of felony offense.
  • Loretta Tillman Warner, 51, on or about June 18, 2018, possess heroin.
  • Vanessa Lee Warren, 46, on or about Aug. 3, 2018, possess heroin.

Certified indictments

  • Leonardo Cortez Adkins, 54, on or about Aug. 10, break and enter dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery.
  • Timothy Shaine Anderson, 42, on or about Sept. 15, malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob.
  • Taylor Shane Bowling, 21, on or about Aug. 24, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
  • Joey Ray Brown, 46, on or about Oct. 16, elude police - speed 20 mph or more over limit.
  • Johnathon Thomas Brown, 31, on or about Aug. 14, grand larceny of a firearm.
  • Michael Wayne Crews, 50, on or about Sept. 15, malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob.
  • Chase Conley Crum, 19, on or about July 27, abduction.
  • Sirius (NMN) Davis, 25, on or about Oct. 20, robbery - use of firearm, use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
  • Christopher Ryan Doyle, 34, on or about Sept. 15, malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob.
  • Eddie Junior Estes II, 41, between June 1, 2010 and Aug. 31, 2010, carnal knowledge of child 13-14 years old.
  • Clyde Allen Fightmaster II, 39, on or about June 25, seven counts endanger life of a child.
  • Tracie Manning Foley, 51, on or about July 25, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
  • Malik Lamont Grove II, 21, on or about Nov. 3, felony fail to appear.
  • Benjamin Eugene Gwynn, 25, on or about Nov. 12, possess methamphetamine, strangulation.
  • Mark Adams Hairston, 54, on or about July 29, 2020, robbery - use of deadly weapon.
  • Trevon Lamaine Hairston, 20, on or about Sept. 15, malicious wounding, robbery - use of force, malicious wounding by mob.
  • Melissa Dawn Hall, 33, on or about Oct. 23, possess firearm by felon within 10 years.
  • Johnathan Lamar Harber, 28, on or about Oct. 20, robbery - use of firearm, use of firearm in commission of felony.
  • Carl Anthony Harding, 50, on or about Sept. 3, 2020, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny, destruction of property less than $1,000, petit larceny - 3rd of subsequent offense.
  • Christopher Claude Hill, 38, on or about May 15, malicious wounding, use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
  • William Robert Jernigan Jr., 51, on or about March 16, 2020, four counts felony fail to appear.
  • Robert Steven Joyce, 59, on or about June 18, Aug. 31, Sept. 12 and twice on Sept. 24, four counts violent sex offender - fail to provide registration information.
  • Stephanie Graciela Moran Maldonado, 28, on or about March 20, 2020, two counts endanger life of a child.
  • Derick Devon Martin, 51, on or about April 16, elude police - speed 20 mph or more over limit, assault and batter rescue squad member.
  • Nykel Kimani Martin, 22, on or about Oct. 20, robbery - use of firearm, use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
  • Johnny Lee McBride, 35, on or about Sept. 15, malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob.
  • Charles Junior McMillan, 34, on or about Aug. 22, possess ammunition by felon, possess ammunition by violent felon.
  • Robin Orlando Menefee, 52, on or about Oct. 24, malicious wounding of family/household member, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
  • Guy Leonard Myers Jr., 40, on or about Aug. 27, possess firearm by felon within 10 years, possess ammunition by felon, possess methamphetamine, possess firearm while possessing methamphetamine.
  • Alphus Lee Newman, 39, on or about Sept. 17, endanger life of a child.
  • Jaquan Malik Niblett, 23, on or about Oct. 20, robbery - use of firearm, use of firearm in the commission of a felony.
  • Tara Renee Pack, 36, on or about Aug. 1, endanger life of a child.
  • Cody Lee Quesenberry, 31, on or about Nov. 30, elude police.
  • Misty Dawn Rigler, 32, on or about Sept. 12, break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny.
  • Christina Diane Robinson, 30, between Aug. 3 and Oct. 11, obstruction of justice - threats of violence.
  • Scottie Lee Rose, 38, on or about May 1, malicious wounding of family/household member, assault and batter family/household member - 3rd or subsequent offense.
  • Amanda Newman Shelton, 40, on or about June 20, break and enter dwelling in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny.
  • David Lewis Simms, 29, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 30, 2021, aggravated sexual battery - victim less than 13 years old.
  • Jo Ann Brazier Soto, 67, on or about Aug. 20, malicious wounding of family/household member.
  • Robert Arnold Stein, 55, on or about Aug. 12, possess methamphetamine.
  • Dominic Lane Stone, 40, on or about Sept. 26, elude police.
  • Ronnie Dale Suite, 51, on or about July 1, Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, three charges violent sex offender - fail to re-register - 2nd or subsequent offense.
  • Brandy Alexandria Tye, 30, on or about Sept. 17, abuse/neglect of a child, endanger life of a child.
  • James Kenneth Upshaw Jr. 24, on or about Sept. 11, hit and run - damage to attended property with injury.
  • Gregorio (NMN) Corona Valderama aka Juan Carlos Becerra-Reyes, 41, on or about July 21, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams.
  • David Paul Walker, 58, on or about Sept. 23, felony hit and run - personal injury.
  • Mark Andrew Whalen, 32, on or about Oct. 19, felony fail to appear.
  • Archer Henry Wilson Jr., 41, on or about Oct. 1, assault and batter firefighter.
  • Tylor Evan Wimbush, 20, on or about Sept. 15, malicious wounding, robbery - use of force, malicious wounding by mob.
  • Kwadra Antwoin Witcher, 25, on or about May 30, break and enter building with intent to commit larceny.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

