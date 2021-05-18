Henry County Grand Jury indictments: Trio charged with second-degree murder in death of Bassett man

Two Martinsville residents and a Bassett man were indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday for the shooting death of a man found inside the doorway of an apartment in Bassett.

Robert Wayne Williams, 39, had been shot several times when he was found June 5 near where he lived.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 26, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested in Live Oak County in Texas a few weeks later, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister 24, and Daniel Fish, 38, both of Sunset Drive in Martinsville, were arrested by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California the following month after the shooting.

The grand jury indicted all three on charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charges stem from a call at 10-38 p.m. to the 911 Communications Center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett.

Deputies found Williams “with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated. The Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.