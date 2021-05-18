Henry County Grand Jury indictments: Trio charged with second-degree murder in death of Bassett man

Two Martinsville residents and a Bassett man were indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday for the shooting death of a man found inside the doorway of an apartment in Bassett.
Robert Wayne Williams, 39, had been shot several times when he was found June 5 near where he lived.
Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 26, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested in Live Oak County in Texas a few weeks later, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister 24, and Daniel Fish, 38, both of Sunset Drive in Martinsville, were arrested by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California the following month after the shooting.
The grand jury indicted all three on charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The charges stem from a call at 10-38 p.m. to the 911 Communications Center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett.
Deputies found Williams “with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated. The Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports-utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.
There were a total of 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday.
There were 85 regular indictments, 81 direct indictments and 154 indictments that were ordered sealed until 9 a.m. Friday to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of warrants before being arrested.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.