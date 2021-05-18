 Skip to main content
Henry County Grand Jury indictments: Trio charged with second-degree murder in death of Bassett man
Henry County Grand Jury indictments: Trio charged with second-degree murder in death of Bassett man

Two Martinsville residents and a Bassett man were indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday for the shooting death of a man found inside the doorway of an apartment in Bassett.

Robert Wayne Williams, 39, had been shot several times when he was found June 5 near where he lived.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 26, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested in Live Oak County in Texas a few weeks later, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister 24, and Daniel Fish, 38, both of Sunset Drive in Martinsville, were arrested by the Arcata Police Department in Northern California the following month after the shooting.

The grand jury indicted all three on charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a call at 10-38 p.m. to the 911 Communications Center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett.

Deputies found Williams “with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated. The Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports-utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.

There were a total of 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday.

There were 85 regular indictments, 81 direct indictments and 154 indictments that were ordered sealed until 9 a.m. Friday to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of warrants before being arrested.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie

Douglas Hampton Gillespie

Henry County Grand Jury indictments

Unsealed regular indictments

  • Amanda Diane Altice, 40, assault and battery family/household member- third or subsequent offense, between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.
  • Travis Lee Bradner, 33, endangering the life of a child on or about Oct. 15.
  • Taree Jeanetta Bethea, 31, felony shoplifting- $1000 or more, on or about Dec. 7.
  • Conis Lamonte Callaway, 56, malicious wounding of family/household member on or about Nov. 19.
  • Jacob Michael Campbell, 27, shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Sept. 25, obtaining money by false pretense- third or subsequent offense and shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Sept. 23.
  • Blake Austin Carpenter, 28, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration, on or about Feb. 20.
  • Joshua Riynias Carter, 18, failure to appear, on or about Dec. 9.
  • Tracy Dean Clark, 53, use of firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding of family/household member, on or about Nov. 23.
  • Karla Mendez Cottrell, 22, endangering the life of a child, on or about Nov. 7.
  • Christopher Justin Dandridge, 26, shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Feb. 16.
  • Allen Neal Dodson, 64, grand larceny on or about Dec. 26.
  • Daniellle Nicole Dodson, 29, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, forging a public record, perjury and two counts forging a public record, on or about Feb. 8.
  • Sampson Carlos Dodson, 39, possession of a firearm by violent felon, on or about Sept. 28
  • Makayla Danae Draper, 20, malicious wounding on or about Nov. 1.
  • Christopher Lee Eames, 29, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, on or about Nov. 29.
  • Namon Derrell Estes, 31, felony hit and run- attended property, with damage greater than $1000, on or about Oct. 8.
  • Stephanie Kay Fackler, shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Feb. 25.
  • Brian Eugene Finley, 44, failure to appear on or about Feb. 10.
  • Dasmonyea Quomain Finney, 29, larceny- third or subsequent offense, on or about Oct. 26.
  • Daniel Adam Fish, 38, second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, on or about June 5.
  • Dakota Christopher Foley, 22, breaking and entering a dwelling in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny, on or about Nov. 27.
  • David Anthony Gillespie, 67, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about Feb. 13.
  • Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 26, second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, on or about June 5.
  • Steven Leo Goff Jr., 45, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on or about March 15.
  • Malik Lamont Grove II, 21, eluding police- speed 20 mph or more over the limit, on or about Nov. 21.
  • Thad Edward Hailey, 42, possession of cocaine on or about Aug. 9.
  • Frederick Valentino Hairston II, 30, grand larceny of a firearm on or about Oct. 7.
  • Billy Jo Hall, 44, possession of a firearm by violent felon on or about Jan. 2.
  • Jamie Lynn Harbour, 42, forgery, uttering a forged check and larceny- third or subsequent offense, on or about Dec. 16.
  • Michael Lawrence Hirsch, 54, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, on or about Dec. 28.
  • Douglas Peter Hopkins, 35, forgery and uttering a forged check, on or about Feb. 24.
  • John Christopher Inge, 29, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, on or about Sept. 13.
  • Adrienne Patrese Johnson, 52, felony shoplifting- $1000 or more, on or about Dec. 7.
  • Jodie Noel Joyce, 30, failure to appear on or about Feb. 12.
  • William Hunter Kelton, 32, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, forging a public record and perjury, on or about Feb. 8.
  • Raed Abdel Madi, 38, indecent liberties with child by a step-parent, victim 15-17 years old on, or about Sept. 5.
  • Darryl Wayne Main Jr., 28, possession of a sawed-off shotgun on or about Dec. 15.
  • Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 24, second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, on or about June 5.
  • James Kevin Merricks, 48, arson of an occupied dwelling on or about Dec. 8.
  • Wesley Girard Moore, 35, threatening to bomb, burn, destroy or damage a structure, on or about Nov. 29.
  • Bobby Joe Mullins, 48, eluding police, on or about Nov. 14.
  • JOhn Albert Nester, 49, failure to appear, on or about Feb. 8.
  • Carlis Wayne Oliver Jr., 46, eluding police- speed 20 mph or more over limit, on or about Nov. 19.
  • Fallon MIchelle Patrick, 26, endangering life of a child on or about Oct. 15.
  • Shon DAvie Pauley, 26, abduction on or about Oct. 9.
  • Markeem Donile Penn, 35, possession of cocaine on or about Feb. 7.
  • Wendisha Kiowa Perkins, 28, possession of a firearm by violent felon on or about Oct. 4.
  • Ronald (NMN) Preston, 55, felonious violation of the habitual offender act- second or subsequent offense, on or about Nov. 13.
  • Brandon Lewis Ramsey, 31, grand larceny, between Jan 22 and Jan. 27, and failure to appear on or about Sept. 20.
  • Pindarius Verdontae Simmons, 21, possession heroin with intent to distribute, possession oxycodone with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while possessing heroin and/or oxycodone with intent to distribute, on or about Jan. 9.
  • Robert Dale Spence Jr., 27, possession of methamphetamine on or about Nov. 8.
  • Kevin Wayne Tate, 35, DUI- third offense within five years and blood-alcohol content greater than .20, on or about Jan. 10.
  • Billy Gene Taylor Jr., 63, felonious violation of the habitual offender act- second or subsequent offense on or about July 9.
  • Jarrett Lee Titus, 34, eluding police- speed 20 mph over limit, on or about Feb. 17.
  • Stacy Lynn Turner, 49, shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Dec. 25, and shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Feb. 13.
  • Willie Lee Turner, 62, aggravated malicious wounding of a family/household member, two counts of strangulation of family/household member and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, on or about Nov. 19.
  • Allison Renee Hodges White, 32, shoplifting- third or subsequent offense, on or about Oct. 1, and possession of heroin on or about Oct. 7.
  • Tylor Evan Wimbush, 20, malicious wounding and use of firearm in the commission of a felony, on or about Nov. 6.
  • Ethan Aubrey James Wingfield, 27, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, on or about Sept. 1.

Unsealed direct indictments

  • Vincent Alan Arnold, 24, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a firearm and  petit larceny- second offense, on or about Sept. 11.
  • Damien Shane Arrington, 19, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of xylazine, on or about Feb. 22.
  • Taylor Shane Bowling, 20, possession of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 15.
  • Travis Lee Bradner, 33, permitting serious injury to a child and malicious wounding of family/household member, on or about Oct. 15.
  • Zachrey Neil Burnette, 28, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm while possessing cocaine, on or about Feb. 6.
  • Blake Austin Carpenter, 28, object sexual penetration on or about Feb. 20.
  • Justin Lawrence Carter, 31, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, on or about Jan. 4.
  • Richard Dean Craig, 43, abuse/neglect of an incapacitated adult on or about June 22.
  • Larrieshia Nicole Davis, 37, false statement to a firearm dealer on or about March 13.
  • Sampson Carlos Dodson, 39, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute-more than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-more than half an ounce but less than 5 pounds and possession of a firearm by a violent felon, on or about Oct. 14.
  • Christopher Ryan Doyle, 33, possess heroin on or about April 5, 2019.
  • Dakota Christopher Foley, 22, petit larceny of less than $1000, on or about Nov. 27.
  • Stacy Earl Fontaine II, 29, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl, on or about Feb. 4.
  • Okoyte Devon Gaston, 27, possess cocaine on or about March 15, 2020.
  • Thad Edward Hailey, 42, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute- greater than 10 grams, possession of  buprenorphine, possession of penicillin and possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, on or about Aug. 9.
  • Frederick Valentino Hairston II, 30, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and assault and battery, on or about Oct. 7.
  • Billy Jo Hall, 44, possession of heroin and possession of a firearm while possessing heroin, on or about Jan 2.
  • Michael Lawrence Hirsch, 54, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine, on or about Dec. 28.
  • Robin Denise Hutchinson, 63, false statement to firearms dealer on or about March 2.
  • Lawrence (NMN) Jackson, 54, false statement to a firearms dealer on or about Nov. 2.
  • Jerel Tanchez Lane, 29, possession of fentanyl on or about Dec. 24.
  • Coleman Russ Lawrence, 28 possession of methamphetamine on or about March 9, 2019.
  • Austin Lane Mabry, 28, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell or distribute, on or about Dec. 29.
  • Kenneth Mack Maples, 38, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, on or about Jan. 2.
  • Nicholas Ryan McGehee, 29, assault and battery on a family/household member- third offense, on or about March 25.
  • Joseph Carter Murphy Jr., 71, construction fraud, practicing as a contractor without a license and practicing as electrical tradesman without a license, between April 1, 2019, and Dec. 5, 2020.
  • Charles Aaron Nelson, 28, false statement to a firearms dealer and attempting to possess a firearm while subject to a protective order, on or about March 4.
  • Carlis Wayne Oliver Jr., 46, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on or about Nov. 19.
  • Stephen George Patten Jr., 46, entering property with intent to interfere and destruction of property-less than $1000, on or about Jan. 9.
  • Lisa Dawn Pauley, 52, credit-card theft and credit-card fraud-less than $1000, between March 14 and March 16.
  • Markeem Donile Penn, 35, possession of clonazolam, possession of oxycodone and acetaminophen, possession of oxycodone, possession of fentanyl possession of diazepeam, on or about Feb. 7.
  • Joshua Randall Sawyers, 31, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Nov. 15.
  • Matthew Ryan Scott, 35, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Oct. 8, 2018.
  • Mark Anthony Spangler, 47, grand larceny and perjury regarding boating laws and regulations, between Nov. 27 and Dec. 17.
  • Jesse James Taylor, 23, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a firearm and petit larceny-less than $1000, on or about Sept. 11.
  • Michael D'Angelo Tibbs Jr., 38, possession of cocaine on or about Feb. 2.
  • Willie Lee Turner, 62, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, on or about Nov. 19, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19.
  • Brent Douglas Wagoner, 38, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Dec. 29.
  • Randi McKel Wheeling, 28, perjury on or about April 7.
  • Angela Faith Whittaker, 39, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Feb. 17.
  • Marty Lee Wiggington, 51, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin on or about May 27.
  • John Timothy Wimbush, 38, strangulation of a family/household member, assault and battery of a family/household member and unlawful wounding of family/household member, on or about March 12.
  • Tylor Evan Wimbush, 19, possession of a firearm by a violent felon on or about Nov. 6.
