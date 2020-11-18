Henry County Grand Jury issues 326 indictments

A Henry County Grand Jury issued 326 indictments on Nov. 16.
There were 69 regular indictments, 85 direct indictments and 177 indictments that were ordered sealed until 5 p.m. Monday to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of warrants before being arrested.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Those unsealed indictments were:
Armahn Devier Walker-Muse, 18, on or about June 2, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, felony murder.
Kasie Taylor Cannaday, 32, on or about Dec. 19, conspiracy to distribute buprenorphine and naloxone, attempting to deliver drugs to an inmate.
Shauntia Monique Helms, 22, on or about June 13, 2019, felony failure to appear.
Jada Rache Baker, 22, on or about Dec. 6, malicious wounding.
Daniel Joseph Gagne Jr., 32, on or about Jan. 2, grand larceny.
Juan Manuel Silva, 53, between Feb. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019, aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old. Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 21, 2020, aggravated sexual battery-victim physically helpless or mentally incapacitated, aggravated sexual battery of a child at least 13 years of age but less than 15 years of age, computer solicitation of a child.
Joshua Riynias Carter, 28, on or about June 14, breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit larceny.
Dytanya Feshawn Porter, 42, on or about Feb. 9, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
Gregory Clark Childress, 47, on or about Jan. 25, prescription fraud.
Kayla Marie McAdams, 25, on or about Aug. 4, felony failure to appear.
Alonzo Clayborne Thomas, 38, on or about Aug. 10, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense, on or about Aug. 19, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
Seth Allen McAlevy, 22, on or about June 18, grand larceny.
Oryan Deon Wimbush, 37, on or about Feb. 23, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
Anthony Kevin Duggins, 45, on or about Dec. 4, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense.
Eric Devon Ross, 34, on or about Nov. 2, 2019, eluding police, possession of ammunition by felon.
Terrence (NMN) Hairston, 26, on or about Feb. 7, assault and battery on a family/household member-third or subsequent offense.
Maranda Lynn Goss, 29, on or about July 22, possession of methamphetamine.
James Raymond Reel, 41, on or about May 3, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny.
Christopher Leon Wells, 55, on or about Dec. 22, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
Dustin Allen Dillon, 32, on or about Jan. 7, two counts of felony failure to appear.
Strother Talbert Fulcher, III on or about July 23, felony failure to appear.
Kevin Wade Prater, 27, on or about May 23, attempted strangulation of a family/household member.
Joseph Wayne Beamer, 33, on or about May 22, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Eric Cahoon, 23, on or about May 26, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, greater than 10 grams, possession of fentanyl.
Oscar Justic Hankins, 43, on or about March 22, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
Doyle Ray Markham, Jr, 43, on or about Jan. 24, assault and battery on a family/household member-third or subsequent offense.
James Wesley Southern Jr., 58, on or about July 11, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
Steven Fitzgerald McRae Jr., 35, on or about Sept 7, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute-third or subsequent offense, possession of heroin with intent to distribute-third or subsequent offense, possession of acetaminophen and hydrocodone, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II controlled substances, possession of buprenoprhine and naloxone, possession of clonazepam and felon carrying a concealed weapon.
Don Rubuen Draper aka Don Reuben Draper, 63, on or about Jan. 31, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
Ashley Nicole Coelho de Almedia, 32, on or about March 5, two counts endangering the life of a child.
Floyd Valdez Dillard, 48, on or about Feb. 17, felonious violation of the habitual offender act-second or subsequent offense.
Alinzabeth Ann Fain, 40, on or about June 30, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
Alonzo Clayborne Thomas, 38, on or about Aug. 25, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
Katrina Danielle Barbour Secrest, 37, on or about June 16, 2019, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Robert Glenn Wagoner Jr., 37, on or about Aug. 25, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Stephen Allen Workman, 58, on or about June 27, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
De'Arlejay Phillip Hodge, 32, on or about March 23, possess marijuana with intent to distribute.
Michael Jonathan Bousman Anderson, 20, on or about June 24, attempted malicious wounding.
Charles Andrew Bolling, 41, on or about Aug. 2, possession of a firearm by violent felon, possession of a firearm while possessing heroin.
Michael Joseph Mattingly, 41, on or about Jan. 24, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense.
Anita Gale Crider, 49, on or about June 11, attempted malicious wounding of a family/household member.
Matthew Ryan Scott, 35, on or about Aug. 24, possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen Coby Gravely, 20, on or about May 9, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery, abduction.
Dustin Allen Dillon, 32, on or about Feb. 27, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit.
Philip Cody Franklin, 32, on or about March 11, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny.
Kelsey Renee Moles, 28, on or about Feb. 13, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit, endangering the life of a child.
Vincent Harry Agee, IV, on or about May 12, abduction, strangulation.
Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis, 36, on or about May 16, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Katrina Danielle Barbour Secrest, 37, on or about June 16, 2019, prisoner in possession of unlawful chemical compound, possession of hydrocodone and acetaminophen with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Danny Lee Utt, 61, on or about June 3, malicious wounding.
Daniel Ray Hedrick, 47, on or about June 5, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Ryan Michael Workman, 27, between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24, possession of child pornography, nine counts possession of child pornography-subsequent offense.
Pepper Hayzlett Boyd aka Pepper Leann Hayzlett, 41, between Aug. 21 and Sept. 12, larceny of checks, on or about Aug. 22, two counts obtaining money by false pretense, on or about Sept. 12, and eight counts of identity fraud, uttering a forged check and forgery.
Matthew Ryan Scott, 35, on or about Aug. 24, possession of fentanyl.
Richard Wade Isom, III, 54, on or about Jan. 17, reckless driving.
Shawn Edward Kaiser, 49, on or about Nov. 25, embezzlement.
Isaiah Jordan Hairfield, 22, on or about July 25, possession of methamphetamine.
Theron Clifford Foley Jr., 46, on or about July 2, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Wayne Upchurch, 32, on or about May 7, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron Samuel Santillo, 25, on or about March 21, 2019, six counts forging a public record.
Latoshia Evelyn Hairston, 27, on or about Nov. 5, reckless driving by racing, driving while license revoked for no insurance, reckless driving-speed over 80 mph.
Ross MacNeil Kinder Coleman, 40, on or about April 22, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Stacey Cornelius Harris, 46, on or about July 12, 2018, distribution of cocaine-second or subsequent offense.
James Issac Stokes, 38, on or about June 17, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Charles Andrew Bolling, 41, on or about Aug. 2, felon carrying a concealed weapon, possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Paul Travis Edwards, 42, between June 25, 2016, and June 24, 2019, nine counts of aggravated sexual battery by parent.
Kendrick Lorenze Redd, 45, on or about June 2, construction fraud, between May 29 and June 2, practicing as a contractor without a license.
Brian Clay Brown, 54, on or about March 11, 2017, practicing as a contractor without a license.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
