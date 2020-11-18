Henry County Grand Jury issues 326 indictments

A Henry County Grand Jury issued 326 indictments on Nov. 16.

There were 69 regular indictments, 85 direct indictments and 177 indictments that were ordered sealed until 5 p.m. Monday to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of warrants before being arrested.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.

Those unsealed indictments were:

Armahn Devier Walker-Muse, 18, on or about June 2, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, felony murder.

Kasie Taylor Cannaday, 32, on or about Dec. 19, conspiracy to distribute buprenorphine and naloxone, attempting to deliver drugs to an inmate.

Shauntia Monique Helms, 22, on or about June 13, 2019, felony failure to appear.

Jada Rache Baker, 22, on or about Dec. 6, malicious wounding.

Daniel Joseph Gagne Jr., 32, on or about Jan. 2, grand larceny.