Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Just In
Henry County grandmother gets 3 months in jail for endangering the life of her grandchild
breaking editor's pick featured
Henry County grandmother gets 3 months in jail for endangering the life of her grandchild
A Martinsville woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison with all but 3 months suspended after having been found guilty of endangering the life of her granddaughter.
Teresa Hill, 51, had been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury in September after the granddaughter, who was 3 years old at the time, was found by a passerby in a blind curve in the road at the intersection of Recreation Street and Field Avenue in Fieldale in the dark of night.
That was before the same child was found alone on Roy Street in Martinsville on her fifth birthday in March.
Police charged Hill with a second felony child neglect charge on March 26, along with the girl's grandfather, Robert Underwood. Hill was jailed and subsequently released on bond.
Then, on July 26 a Martinsville Grand Jury indicted Hill and Underwood on a charge of cruelty and injuries to a child, a Class 6 felony, in relation to the incident on Roy Street.
Hill and Underwood pleaded not guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court on Tuesday, and both are scheduled for trial on Nov. 1.
Testimony at Hill's trial in April revealed Hill was living in an apartment in Fieldale in March of last year when a woman who was driving home from work around 9 p.m. saw a girl in the street wearing a dress, coat and no shoes.
A second woman driving another vehicle also saw the girl, and both women stopped and called the police.
The child was placed in the backseat of the second woman's vehicle for about an hour while police searched the area.
Former Henry County Sheriff's Deputy M.S. Strand testified that she arrived at the scene at 9:13 p.m. and found a "3-year-old white kid, no shoes, scared, wearing a dress and a coat on top."
When Strand and another officer arrived at Hill's apartment, a neighbor identified the girl as the granddaughter of Hill, Strand stated.
Deputies found the apartment door partially opened, and once inside they found the girl's brother, less than a year old, asleep in a playpen.
Hill appeared from a bedroom after being roused by the neighbor, Strand stated.
Evidence presented by Social Services indicated Hill tested positive for marijuana and prescription medicine, so social workers removed the child, and she was released to her mother who depended on Hill to be the caretaker of her children while she worked.
Hill testified that, when her granddaughter was asleep on the couch, and her grandson was asleep in the playpen, she locked the front door and went to bed.
Henry County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Awbrey Watts asked Hill if the prescription medicine compromised her ability to look after the children.
"I take Xanax, and I take pain pills for my pain," Hill said. "And I left the bedroom door cracked."
John Sonderegger, the public defender representing Hill, presented into evidence a photograph of the inside of the front door showing a regular door lock, a deadbolt lock and a broken chain lock that Hill said she fastened with "a pair of scissors wedged in."
Sonderegger moved to strike, on the ground that the prosecution failed to show evidence of Hill "committing a willful act or omission in the care of such child so gross and wanton as to show reckless disregard for human life," as the arrest warrant stated.
Circuit Judge David Williams decided the prosecution had met the burden of proof, and on Wednesday he sentenced Hill to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, 2 years probation and ordered to pay $555 in court costs.