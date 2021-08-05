Henry County grandmother gets 3 months in jail for endangering the life of her grandchild

Evidence presented by Social Services indicated Hill tested positive for marijuana and prescription medicine, so social workers removed the child, and she was released to her mother who depended on Hill to be the caretaker of her children while she worked.

Hill testified that, when her granddaughter was asleep on the couch, and her grandson was asleep in the playpen, she locked the front door and went to bed.

Henry County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Awbrey Watts asked Hill if the prescription medicine compromised her ability to look after the children.

"I take Xanax, and I take pain pills for my pain," Hill said. "And I left the bedroom door cracked."

John Sonderegger, the public defender representing Hill, presented into evidence a photograph of the inside of the front door showing a regular door lock, a deadbolt lock and a broken chain lock that Hill said she fastened with "a pair of scissors wedged in."