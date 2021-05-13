Henry County investigator named CrimeStoppers' Officer of the Year

Henry County Sheriff's Investigator Cameron Stone was named “Officer of the Year” by the Martinsville & Henry County CrimeStoppers on Tuesday.

Investigator Stone has been a law enforcement officer since 2012 and has served the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the past six years. He is credited for always showing an exemplary level of dedication and professionalism.

Stone is a skillful and relentless investigator who is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he has served for the past five years, a release announcing the award said.

He is a graduate of the Virginia Forensic Science Academy School of Crime Scene Technology, and he has used that training working numerous major cases and crime scenes.

In addition to his investigative duties, Stone serves on the HCSO SWAT team and honor guard.

Constantly being on call, away from family when called into work, and the countless hours following up on investigations can be overwhelming, the release states.

HCSO thanked the Martinsville & Henry County CrimeStoppers for its continued support of law enforcement.

