Henry County man gets mandatory minimum of 20 years for distributing meth

A Henry County man will serve 22 years in prison -- not even half as much as he might have -- for distributing methamphetamine after two raids by investigators discovered not only drugs but also vehicles, weapons and a lot more.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office conducted a raid on Feb. 28, 2018, at the home of David Brandon Cannaday, 31, of 786 Hidden Valley Drive and returned with another search warrant in May 2019.

There they seized approximately one-quarter of a pound of methamphetamine and a small quantity of heroin, and the searches yielded six firearms, body armor, $7,800 in cash, eight vehicles, four motorcycles, three ATVs, one boat, one camper and one enclosed trailer.

The approximate street value of the suspected narcotics was more than $8,000.

On July 3, 2019, after a 16-month operation, deputies arrested Cannaday on charges of possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I or II controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony within the past 10 years.

