Henry County man sentenced to 30 years in sex crimes with teenaged girl

A Franklin County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison but will serve only 5 for sex offenses involving a young girl.

Juan Manuel Silva, 54, of Carver Lee Road in Henry was indicted in March, 2020 on charges of computer solicitation of a child and three charges of aggravated sexual battery that allegedly occurred in February 2019.

Silva was jailed on March 17, 2020, and was released on bail in Henry County Circuit Court after initially being denied bond in Henry County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but his time out of jail was short-lived.

Shortly after Silva's released under a $15,000 bond he violated the condition of his bond by being in the presence of an underage family member when no other adult was present to supervise.

A criminal complaint by Henry County Sheriff's Investigator R. M. Turner on file with the Henry County Clerk's Office provided details of the solicitation charge.

"I received information about concerning text messages between an adult and a child," Turner wrote. "The victim is currently 14 years of age, and she received inappropriate text messages from Juan Manuel Silva."

Turner provided example of those text messages that included Silva asking the girl to engage in sexual acts with him.