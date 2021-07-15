Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Dec. 20

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
Anthony Kevin Duggins of Eden, N.C., was found guilty of petty larceny-third offense and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $477 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 4, 2019, resulting in arrest July 13, 2020.
The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of child endangerment against Shanelle Hairston of Fieldale.
Michael Jona Bousman was charged with malicious wounding but was found guilty of an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 16 days suspended, and to pay costs. The offense happened June 24, 2020.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Cody Daniel Moore of Carlisle, Pa., was found guilty of two counts of proposition of sex to a minor by computer two counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison, with 33 years suspended. The judge dismissed but may later reopen two additional counts of proposition of sex to a minor by computer. The offenses happened Dec. 10, 2019, through Dec. 23, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Joseph Jason Denoto of Ferrum.
Christina M. Flores of Dover, N.J., was found guilty of six counts of obtaining money under false pretenses-$500 or more. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay $67,000 restitution, a $500 fine plus costs. The offenses happened Dec. 3 through Dec. 6.
Ronald Gene Edwards Jr of Ridgeway was charged with heroin possession with intent to distribute and fentanyl possession with intent to distribute and pleaded guilty to amended charges of heroin possession and fentanyl possession. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, with 19 years and 9 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 25, 2018, resulting in arrest on May 10, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, heroin possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, possession/transportation of a weapon by violent felon and two counts of firearm possession with schedule I-II drug against Anthony Lee Coverdale of Collinsville.
Jamie Vasopm Wells of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 1, 2019.
Brandon O. Uziewe of Grayson, Ga., was charged with two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses-$500 or more and pleaded guilty to amended charges of obtaining money under false pretenses-misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a total of 2 years in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay $1,500 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. The offenses happened Feb 28, 2019, resulting in arrest July 28, 2020.