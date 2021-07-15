Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Dec. 20

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Anthony Kevin Duggins of Eden, N.C., was found guilty of petty larceny-third offense and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $477 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 4, 2019, resulting in arrest July 13, 2020.

The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of child endangerment against Shanelle Hairston of Fieldale.

Michael Jona Bousman was charged with malicious wounding but was found guilty of an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 16 days suspended, and to pay costs. The offense happened June 24, 2020.

Martinsville Circuit Court

