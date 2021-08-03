Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Jan. 10

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

A judge dismissed charges of grand larceny and entering a house to commit assault and battery against David William Hankins III of Axton.

Dakota Skyy Hooker of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.

Martinsville General District Court

Shakeia Monae Eccles of Martinsville pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing damage of $500 or more. The defendant was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 20.