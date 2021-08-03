Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Jan. 10

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed charges of grand larceny and entering a house to commit assault and battery against David William Hankins III of Axton.
Dakota Skyy Hooker of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.
Martinsville General District Court
Shakeia Monae Eccles of Martinsville pleaded guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing damage of $500 or more. The defendant was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 20.
Gregory Lamont Watkins of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 8. 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement against Thaddeus Ronald Foddrell of Greensboro, N.C.
Darlene Phillips Hodge of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 50 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 1.
Jeffrey Williams of Martinsville was charged with pickpocketing. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor shoplifting. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 10 months suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 3.
Henry County Circuit Court
The judge dismissed but may later reopen two counts of methamphetamine distribution against Heavenly Jean Harris of Bassett.
A judge dismissed a charge of child endangerment against David Brandon Cannaday of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of felony destruction of property against Omega Doindre Porter of Martinsville.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of rape and aggravated sexual battery against Terrance Antwain Penn of Martinsville.
Brandon Ashley Royal of Bassett pleaded guilty to distribution of imitation heroin and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 11 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $205 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of imitation cocaine distribution. The offense happened Dec. 27, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 13, 2020.