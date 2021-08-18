Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Jan. 24

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Juan Miguel Viera Castro of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI/drugs first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 4.
James Marvin Hundley of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 31.
Martinsville General District Court
Christopher Ray Richardson of Martinsville was found guilty of shoplifting-third offense and was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 29, 2020.
Jaime Lynn Street of Bassett was found guilty of DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 9, 2020.
Willie James Walker III of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 3.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen two counts of firearm possession with schedule I-II drug and conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug against Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville.
Andre Douglas King of Martinsville was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and eluding police. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 8 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation, ordered to pay $30 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed and but may later reopen charges of driving after declared a habitual offender and larceny-third offense. The offenses happened March 8, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine against Jasmine Lashea Watkins of Danville.
Robert Jason Bailey of Martinsville pleaded guilty to heroin distribution and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 6 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $180 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 24, 2018, resulting in arrest March 5, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine possession against Rashad Andre Williams of Collinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in felony first offense against Darion Tyric Valentine of Martinsville.
Corey Vershaun Johnson of Martinsville was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 10 years suspended and ordered to pay $10,394.10 in restitution, plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of first-degree murder, possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, shooting firearm from vehicle, and reckless with gun causing bodily injury. The offense happened May 13, 2018.
Sandy Pulfrey of Martinsville was charged with failure to return property valued at $200 or more to bailee and was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,014 in restitution. The offence happened June 16, 2018, resulting in arrest Aug. 3, 2018.
Lamar Tyrell Niblett of Martinsville was charged with two counts of heroin possession, one charge of cocaine distribution and possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon. He pleaded guilty to two counts of heroin possession and amended charges of cocaine possession and possession/transport of a weapon by a non-violent felon. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison, with 26 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen two additional counts of heroin distribution. The offenses happened June 11, 2019 through June 18, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 11, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against Tiffany Danielle Anglin of Fieldale.
Carlos Demontae Spencer of Axton was found guilty of cocaine distribution and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years suspended, 2 years of probation, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 11, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 11, 2020.
William Alonzo Vaughn of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting-third offense and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of larceny-second offense. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4.21 restitution plus costs. The offense happened March 21, 2020.