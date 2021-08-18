Henry County, Martinsville circuit court reports: Through Jan. 24

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

Juan Miguel Viera Castro of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI/drugs first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 4.

James Marvin Hundley of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 31.

Martinsville General District Court

Christopher Ray Richardson of Martinsville was found guilty of shoplifting-third offense and was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 29, 2020.