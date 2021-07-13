Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Dec. 20

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
James Dean Minter of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 7.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a case of petty larceny third offense against Elwood Kieth Vanvalkenburgh of Henry.
Kenneth Austin Tatum of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 9, 2020.
Martinsville General District Court
Brandon Marqui Scales of Collinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 6.
Paul Douglas Wagoner of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 8.
Javier Altamirano Gomez of Axton was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 5
Donald Wayne Puckett of Martinsville was charged with entering a structure to commit assault and battery and was found guilty of an amended charge of entering property to damage. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 25.
Valerie Renee Saunders of Roanoke was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was found guilty of an amended charge of attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to complete VASAP and pay costs. The offense happened Dec 16, 2018.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of robbery on or near a street against Shereca Antonioa Younger of Collinsville.