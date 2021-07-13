Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Dec. 20

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

James Dean Minter of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 7.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a case of petty larceny third offense against Elwood Kieth Vanvalkenburgh of Henry.

Kenneth Austin Tatum of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 9, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville General District Court